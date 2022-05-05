"I just want to be a sponge and learn from you"-St. Louis Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez makes history in debut, credits Future Hall of Fame teammate

St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez made his major league debut Wednesday, May 4, getting his first start in right field. Yepez was on a tear in Triple-A Memphis, hitting nine home runs and driving in 26 runs in 22 games.

Yepez went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Each of his first two major league hits were doubles to right field. Yepez made history by becoming the first Cardinals player ever to double twice in their MLB debut.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW



TV: Bally Sports Midwest EXTRA

Stream:



#STLCards Welcome to the big leagues, Juan Yepez! The rookie doubles in his first at-bat for his first major league hit.TV: Bally Sports Midwest EXTRAStream: bspts.cc/st-louis-cardi… Welcome to the big leagues, Juan Yepez! The rookie doubles in his first at-bat for his first major league hit.TV: Bally Sports Midwest EXTRAStream: bspts.cc/st-louis-cardi…#STLCards https://t.co/O7zkisMPMm

"Welcome to the big leagues, Juan Yepez! The rookie doubles in his first at-bat for his first major league hit."-@Bally Sports Midwest

Jeff Jones @jmjones Juan Yepez is the first player in #stlcards history to double twice in his MLB debut, according to team PR. Juan Yepez is the first player in #stlcards history to double twice in his MLB debut, according to team PR.

"Juan Yepez is the first player in #stlcards history to double twice in his MLB debut, according to team PR."-@Jeff Jones

Juan Yepez was called up due to an injury to Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa. Yepez spoke about his MLB debut with the media after the game and the influence that Albert Pujols has had on him.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW



Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers. Juan Yepez on his special relationship with Albert Pujols: "I told him in spring training when he got there, 'I just want to be a sponge and learn from you.'"Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers. stlchevy.com Juan Yepez on his special relationship with Albert Pujols: "I told him in spring training when he got there, 'I just want to be a sponge and learn from you.'"Brought to you by your Mid-America Chevy Dealers. stlchevy.com https://t.co/IXpkALCtYx

"Juan Yepez on his special relationship with Albert Pujols: 'I told him in spring training when he got here, 'I just want to be a sponge and learn from you.'"-@Bally Sports Midwest

If Yepez continues to play like this, it will be hard to send him back down to Triple-A.

St. Louis Cardinals blow out cross-state rivals

St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals

The Cardinals faced off against the Kansas City Royals in the final game of a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Cardinals dominated, winning by a score of 10-0. Adam Wainwright pitched flawlessly, going seven innings and allowing just one base hit.

"7 innings of 1 hit baseball. @UncleCharlie50 is THAT DUDE!"-@Cardinals

Nolan Arenado drove in five RBIs, including a three-run homer in the first inning.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Nolan Arenado is on an absolute tear! Nolan Arenado is on an absolute tear! https://t.co/tqCEu0x1du

"Nolan Arenado is on an absolute tear!"-@Cardinals

The team benefitted from a lack of control by Royals pitchers. Starter Kris Brubic issued two walks and allowed four runs, retiring only one batter. The Cardinals walked nine times en route to the rout. Tyler O'Neill had a great game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW

#STLCards Game Rewind: A two-run shot from Tyler O'Neill, his first since Opening Day. Game Rewind: A two-run shot from Tyler O'Neill, his first since Opening Day.#STLCards https://t.co/UezCk7wghQ

"Game Rewind: A two-run shot from Tyler O'Neill, his first since Opening Day."-@Bally Sports Midwest

The Cardinals bats came to life in this one as they avoided a two-game sweep. The Cardinals had only scored a combined two runs in their previous two games. This is a good sign for the Cardinals as they travel to San Francisco for a huge weekend series.

What's on Tap?

The Cardinals travel to San Francisco for a four-game series with the Giants at Oracle Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 9:45 EDT. Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals. Mikolas is 1-1 with a 1.52 ERA on the season. For more updates and baseball information, visit the Sportskeeda baseball page.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach