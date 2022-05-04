St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview- May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will square off on Friday night in a highly anticipated series at one of the best ballparks in baseball, Oracle Park. The Cardinals are coming off a series against the Kansas City Royals, while the Giants are returning home after a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants are off to solid starts in their 2022 season. They will likely be in the playoff picture throughout the rest of the season. Which team will be victorious in this one? All of that and more ahead of the game this Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals vs San Francisco Giants | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, May 6; 10:15 EDT.

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California.

St. Louis Cardinals Team Preview

St. Louis Cardinals vs Miami Marlins

The Cardinals got off to a great start to their 2022 season, going 7-3 in their first ten games. Since then, the Cardinals have gone 6-7 and have had several disappointing losses.

One of those losses came against the New York Mets, where the Cardinals had a 2-0 lead going into the ninth inning. The Mets scored five runs in the inning to win 5-2.

The Cardinals will need to get more consistent production from their offense if they want to turn things around early in the season.

In their last ten games, the Cardinals are averaging just 3.2 runs per game. The average would look a lot worse if it were not for one game when the Cardinals scored ten runs against the New York Mets. Overall, the Cardinals' lineup could be put to the test against a top pitching staff as they continue to struggle as a team from the plate.

Key Player - Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals vs Miami Marlins

Nolan Arenado could be a key player in this game for the Cardinals. Arenado is batting .314 with four home runs against pitchers in the Giants' roster. Look forward to Arenado having a big series against a team he continues to do well against.

St. Louis Cardinals Predicted Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals' predicted lineup can be seen below:

1 Tommy Edman, 2B 2 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 3 Nolan Arenado, 3B 4 Albert Pujols, DH 5 Tyler O'Neill,LF 6 Dylan Carlson, RF 7 Harrison Bader, CF 8 Yadier Molina, C 9 Paul Dejong, SS

San Francisco Giants Team Preview

Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are off to a great start to their 2022 campaign. The team is coming off an incredible 2021 season, where they won a franchise record 107 games. They lost to their rivals Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS but look poised to avenge last year's loss with a return to the postseason.

The pitching staff for the Giants has continued to be dominant. Newly acquired starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has a 3-1 record. with an impressive 1.55 ERA.

The Giants' hitting has been inconsistent at the start the season, though. Outfielder Joc Pederson is off to a great start to his 2022 campaign, currently batting .346 with six home runs and ten RBIs.

Key Player - Brandon Crawford

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals

Brandon Crawford could be a key player for the Giants in this game. Crawford is off to a slow start to his 2022 season but has a favorable matchup against Cardinals' starting pitcher Jordan Hicks.

Crawford is batting .215 with one home run and nine RBIs thus far. He will look to get things turned around as the Giants head back home.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

The Giants' predicted lineup can be seen below:

1 Austin Slater, RF 2 Maurico Dubon, CF 3 Darin Ruff, 1B 4 Joc Pederson, LF 5 Brandon Crawford, SS 6 Wilmer Flores, DH 7 Thairo Estrada, 2B 8 Kevin Padlo, 3B 9 Joey Bart, C

Brandon Belt is currently out after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week, and the team has placed him on a ten-day IL. Belt will likely be out for Friday's contest, although things could change as we get closer to game time.

Cardinals vs Giants Match Prediction

This will be a competitive matchup that features two teams with great pitching staff. With the Giants being shorthanded due to injuries and players down with COVID-19, the Cardinals could win this game.

Final Score: Cardinals 5-2 Giants.

Where to watch Cardinals vs Giants?

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area and MLB Extra Innings.

