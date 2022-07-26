“Stanton gonna put lindor in a headlock” “People are sleeping on Monty and the Yankees” - New York Mets and New York Yankees fans are hyped up for the much-awaited Subway Series

Perhaps nothing is more exciting than when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees face off against each other. The Subway Series is played each season between the two teams. Two games are played at Yankee Stadium and two more are played at Citi Field for a four-game set.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Subway Series begins tonight with both teams in first place! Subway Series begins tonight with both teams in first place! https://t.co/LiaEXUYGeX

No matter how each team is performing, the Subway Series is always good baseball. New York fans are some of the craziest in all of sports. The two teams also have the largest fan base of a single MLB city.

The Subway Series, since officially starting in 1997, has been the pinnacle of New York baseball. The two have faced off in 134 games so far, including in the World Series. In 2000, the two teams battled it out, and the New York Yankees ultimately came out on top.

There is some lingering bad blood from last year's series. Francisco Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton talked a lot of trash to each other, almost causing a brawl.

Since this was the last time the two played against each other, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are both dominant this season

Aaron Judge runs the bases, New York Yankees v Houston Astros.

Both the Yankees and the Mets have been outstanding this season. The two teams are in first place in their respective divisions. The Yanks currently have the best record in baseball at 66-31. The Mets are also among the best teams in baseball with a 59-37 record.

colleen @amiethesquirrel @TalkinYanks @shea_station The Mets are in first place in their division. The Yankees are first place in all the divisions and leagues. @TalkinYanks @shea_station The Mets are in first place in their division. The Yankees are first place in all the divisions and leagues.

The Yankees have been absolutely dominant on both sides of the field this season. They rank first in team home runs and team OPS with 165 and .777, respectively. On the mound, they have the third-lowest team ERA at 3.15 and are top-five in team strikeouts. Almost every player has stepped up big time for the Yanks to contribute to their success.

Freddie @Freddie59035502 @TalkinYanks @shea_station People are sleeping on Monty and the Yankees have handled max scherzer really well so I’m confident of taking at least one of these games if not both and on top of that we got players heating up again @TalkinYanks @shea_station People are sleeping on Monty and the Yankees have handled max scherzer really well so I’m confident of taking at least one of these games if not both and on top of that we got players heating up again

The Mets have also been terrific this season, even with injury problems throughout the year. Mets ace Jacob deGrom has yet to pitch this season, and Max Scherzer was out for two months earlier in the year. Despite their two best pitchers being out for a considerable amount of time, the New York Mets have the second-most team strikeouts in baseball.

Although the New York Mets are considered the little brother team within New York baseball, they always put up a good fight. This season's games will be very exciting to watch as both teams are terrific this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far