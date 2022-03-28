New York Mets 4-time All-Star has high hopes with their offensive lineup, declares "We're gonna do some damage" ahead of the MLB Opening Day

After dinging two home runs on Sunday, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has reason to be excited about the possibilities for the season ahead. Lindor went deep twice yesterday against the St. Louis Cardinals, hammering the first while batting left. On the second, he took a right-handed stance.

"The Mets on Sunday." - @ SNY Mets

The New York Mets pitching also shone, with Jake DeGrom and Max Scherzer combining for three earned runs over nine innings, striking out twelve between the two of them.

After the game, Lindor spoke to reporters in the Mets locker room. "It's a good offense. We're gonna to do some damage if we stay healthy and we stay within ourselves," Lindor said, referring to the performance.

SNY @SNYtv "It's a good offense. We're gonna do some damage if we stay healthy and we stay within ourselves."



- Francisco Lindor "It's a good offense. We're gonna do some damage if we stay healthy and we stay within ourselves."- Francisco Lindor https://t.co/c4gO5pJyds

"'It's a good offense. We're gonna do some damage if we stay healthy and we stay within ourselves.' - Francisco Lindor" - @ SNY

The former Gold Glover and Silver Slugger went on to say, "Most importantly, we're hitters. We're gonna do whatever it takes to score runs."

His reflection comes on the heels of a 2021 season that, by all accounts, did not measure up to Lindor's fanfare after he signed a 10-year, $34 million contract extension last season. Francisco Lindor finished with 20 home runs and 63 RBI.

New York Mets will look to match on-field results to off-field expenditures

The Mets are shelling out the most cash in Major League Baseball this year. In total, Mets players will make $236 million, with nine players earning at least $10 million each.

Francisco "Mr Smile" Lindor signing autographs for New York Mets fans during 2022 Spring Training

Jake DeGrom, Starling Marte, and Francisco Lindor alone come with a combined price tag of roughly $86 million. These numbers are, of course, in addition to the record-setting $43.1 million that Max Scherzer is due to make in what will be the first of his three-year commitment in Queens.

Lindor is correct, if the Mets want better results than last year, they will have to do more damage. The Mets placed 20th out of 30 teams in batting average last year. This made for a 77-85 record. The Mets, who have not won a playoff game since 2015, will be looking to heed their All-Star shortstop's words and get hitting like we all know they can.

Lindor in 2022 - New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt