The Cleveland Guardians had a fan incident occur recently. In an eventual 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels, a few fans in the stands were involved in a skirmish. Two fans were standing behind two other fans, who got up to argue. Things escalated and violence ensued.

Barstool Cleveland @BS_Cleveland



b1ake_55 on IG Thank god the Guardians won cuz the natives were getting restlessb1ake_55 on IG Thank god the Guardians won cuz the natives were getting restless🎥 b1ake_55 on IG https://t.co/KsxBKU3zvc

One fan lurched towards a female spectator and took a swing at her before the man beside her stepped in. The original fan landed a hit to the woman's head before he and the other man fell to the ground and continued fighting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unclear what happened after the video cuts off. It can reasonably be assumed that all fans involved in the brawl were removed from the stadium when security arrived.

MLB fans are less than pleased with the Guardians' fan's behavior. Despite what may or may not have happened (it appears that the female fan may have spit on her attacker first), the fans believe this should never have happened.

Jeff Straight @jeffstraight76 @BS_Cleveland Listen you never lay hands on a woman, also you never spit on. Someone. That’s one of the most degrading things you could ever do. @BS_Cleveland Listen you never lay hands on a woman, also you never spit on. Someone. That’s one of the most degrading things you could ever do.

JP W⚾RLEY @JP_Worley @BS_Cleveland security, or lack thereof, doing a bang up job at The Jake... @BS_Cleveland security, or lack thereof, doing a bang up job at The Jake...

Carlos Gil @carlosgil83 @BS_Cleveland Real strength lies in respect and peace. Let's build a world where violence is replaced by compassion and conflicts are resolved through understanding. Stand up against abuse and choose love over nachos. @BS_Cleveland Real strength lies in respect and peace. Let's build a world where violence is replaced by compassion and conflicts are resolved through understanding. Stand up against abuse and choose love over nachos.

Nikko @KardiacKids_23 @BS_Cleveland Most fight we’ve seen out of the guardians in a while @BS_Cleveland Most fight we’ve seen out of the guardians in a while

Rob Ostrom @RobOstrom @BS_Cleveland I went to a Guardians game and a Browns game broke out. @BS_Cleveland I went to a Guardians game and a Browns game broke out.

DTM1991 @dtm1991 @BS_Cleveland There all wearing Cleveland gear what’s the point of fighting fellow fans of the team? @BS_Cleveland There all wearing Cleveland gear what’s the point of fighting fellow fans of the team?

UCRecruitingInsider @InsiderUc @BS_Cleveland When you turn the stadium into one big bar, this is what happens. @BS_Cleveland When you turn the stadium into one big bar, this is what happens.

RaiderRowdy1 @RaiderRowdy1 @BS_Cleveland I mean, it definitely makes sense that this group is still wearing Indians gear. @BS_Cleveland I mean, it definitely makes sense that this group is still wearing Indians gear.

Many fans have noted that this may be a result of the alcohol sales. When games were over three hours long, alcohol sales were cut off after the seventh inning to prevent drunk driving.

Now, games are much shorter, which means there's far less time to sober up and drive home. Teams, for the most part, have not changed their alcohol sales policies, though.

It has in the past and will in the future lead to fights in the stands such as this. Unfortunately, that is something that's been around for a while in baseball and isn't necessarily exclusive to the Cleveland Guardians.

Defending champion Cleveland Guardians struggling in AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians were supposed to repeat as AL Central winners, but that has not been the case in the early going. They're not leading the division and they're not even over .500.

The Cleveland Guardians have struggled

Right now, they sit at 19-21 and are 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the division. It's not been a pretty start for them, but it could be worse. A 19-21 record would be further back in a lot of divisions.

Poll : 0 votes