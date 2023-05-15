The Cleveland Guardians had a fan incident occur recently. In an eventual 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels, a few fans in the stands were involved in a skirmish. Two fans were standing behind two other fans, who got up to argue. Things escalated and violence ensued.
One fan lurched towards a female spectator and took a swing at her before the man beside her stepped in. The original fan landed a hit to the woman's head before he and the other man fell to the ground and continued fighting.
It's unclear what happened after the video cuts off. It can reasonably be assumed that all fans involved in the brawl were removed from the stadium when security arrived.
MLB fans are less than pleased with the Guardians' fan's behavior. Despite what may or may not have happened (it appears that the female fan may have spit on her attacker first), the fans believe this should never have happened.
Many fans have noted that this may be a result of the alcohol sales. When games were over three hours long, alcohol sales were cut off after the seventh inning to prevent drunk driving.
Now, games are much shorter, which means there's far less time to sober up and drive home. Teams, for the most part, have not changed their alcohol sales policies, though.
It has in the past and will in the future lead to fights in the stands such as this. Unfortunately, that is something that's been around for a while in baseball and isn't necessarily exclusive to the Cleveland Guardians.
Defending champion Cleveland Guardians struggling in AL Central
The Cleveland Guardians were supposed to repeat as AL Central winners, but that has not been the case in the early going. They're not leading the division and they're not even over .500.
Right now, they sit at 19-21 and are 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the division. It's not been a pretty start for them, but it could be worse. A 19-21 record would be further back in a lot of divisions.