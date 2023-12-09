Step inside Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodon's $8,800,000 St. Petersburg mansion, featuring domicile that exudes splendor beyond belief

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon moved into an incredible Snell Isle waterfront estate earlier this year, and it's truly an incredible property. Built in 2022 and with a sales price of $8.8 million, it's a 5 bed, 5.5 bath, 6,037 square foot house that comes with a 0.31-acre lot.

The property also has an elevator, wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, new seawall, swimming pool and dock. Take a look at some of the photos from the listing:

Rodón's $8,800,000 St. Petersburg mansion Iimage credit: www.realtor.com)

This is truly a remarkable property, as is reflected in the $8.8 million price tag. While luxury is expensive, Rodon's career earnings and salary suggest he can comfortably afford it.

Carlos Rodon's career earnings and net worth

Carlos Rodon has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023, which was largely accumulated via MLB contracts.

Having played for the Chicago White Sox (2015–2021), San Francisco Giants (2022) and now the New York Yankees (2023-present), Rodon has been paid handsomely during his career.

As per Spotrac, he was paid $19.311 million during his time with the White Sox, $21,5 million with the Giants and $27 million with the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the New York Yankees in late 2022 but missed the 2023 season due to injury. While the Yankees had a season to forget, going 82-80 and finishing fourth in the AL East, they will look to change their fortunes in 2024.

To help achieve their World Series ambitions, the Yankees recently landed Juan Soto in a seven-player trade, which adds some punch to their lineup. Whether that and Rodon returning to fitness will be enough to achieve their ambitions remains to be seen.

