Juan Soto Trade: Yankees' blockbuster deal for Padres star 'close to being finalized', per MLB insider

Juan Soto is going to be a New York Yankees superstar, per reports. After talks for the deal reinvigorated recently, the two sides eventually came to an agreement. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the deal is very nearly done.

Morosi tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"News: Juan Soto trade to the Yankees is now 'close to being finalized,' source confirms. If completed, Michael King and Drew Thorpe -- along with additional players -- will go to San Diego."

The Yankees added Alex Verdugo last night, but they remained adamant on pulling off a Juan Soto trade as well. As of now, that seems to have been exactly what they've done.

Juan Soto is headed to the Yankees

The deal is reportedly going to include Drew Thorpe, the Yankees' top pitching prospect, and Michael King. King had been a supremely valuable pitcher who was aiming for a spot in their rotation next season. Two other players are likely involved, but details are not clear yet.

Yankees finally land Juan Soto

The Yankees emerged eventually as the favorites to land Juan Soto, as his left-handed bat and outfield position were both needs for the team. Even after adding Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, they weren't out on Soto.

Morosi also added more context to the return for the superstar:

"Source: The Padres' return in the Juan Soto trade is expected to include King, Thorpe, and *at least* two additional players."

The initial asking package from the San Diego Padres was for around seven or more players. This is going to be at least four, and potentially more when it's official.

As earlier reported, Verdugo is not part of the deal, which makes the Yankees' outfield situation interesting with three corner outfielders on the big league roster. They may need to invest in a center fielder.

Aaron Judge can play there, but they'd likely want to add someone to be a stop-gap until Jasson Dominguez can return healthy.

