The New York Yankees finally made the big trade they'd been looking into, but it was for Alex Verdugo and not Juan Soto. They made the deal for a left-handed outfielder, which fills a need for the team. Nevertheless, many fans and analysts weren't convinced that he'd stay a Yankee.

The Yankees have been doggedly pursuing a Juan Soto trade, and reports suggest that this deal for Verdugo doesn't take them out of that. That led many to believe that Verdugo might be flipped to sweeten the deal for Soto.

However, manager Aaron Boone doesn't foresee that happening. Sources across the league indicate that the Yankees plan to keep and use Verdugo, rather than trade him again. Boone said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah. We're in December. I've been around this game long enough that you never say anything isn't possible, but I am expecting (we keep him)."

Expand Tweet

None of this precludes the Yankees from finally making a deal with the San Diego Padres. They didn't give up a single player that was mentioned in San Diego's initial asking price, so they could still do it.

Yankees plan to keep Alex Verdugo and keep trying for Juan Soto

While Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo are both corner outfielders, the Yankees are not done trying to get the former. Even with Aaron Judge being a right fielder, the Yankees want to add Soto.

Alex Verdugo will be in Yankee Stadium

Right now, Verdugo would slot in left field. His arm makes him a better candidate there than in right field. Judge would stay in right field with center field being filled by someone else.

However, if the team gets Soto as well, that makes three corner outfielders. In that scenario, Judge might end up sliding over to center field, where he's spent a lot of time.

That would put Soto in right field and Verdugo in left. It's less than ideal to have Judge, who deeply injured his toe last year, play center field every day, but the team has stated that it's on the table.

Expand Tweet

The talks for Soto ground to a halt and while they've reportedly struck up conversation again, no deal is imminent. For now, Verdugo is the only addition from the Boston Red Sox, no less.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.