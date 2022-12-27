28-year-old Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani is the first ever baseballer in the history of the AL to qualify both as a pitcher and a hitter in the same season.

Ohtani used to play for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, a team based in Japan, but the Angels scouted him in 2017. Ohtani has been making history and gathering achievements since his debut.

Ohtani won Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was the MVP in 2021. However, he did not manage to hold the MVP title in 2022, as Aaron Judge took it away.

Due to his numerous accomplishments, fans of the game started seeing Ohtani as the face of US baseball. However, some weren't pleased by this, one of them being Stephen. A. Smith, who said:

"I don't think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying in this country."

Ohtani usually uses an interpreter when he talks to the media, while he does speak even a bit of Spanish. The pitcher never gives interviews in English, which could be due to several reasons, including being respectful to the media because of the language barrier.

While Smith has targeted him for needing a translator, no one can say that Shohei Ohtani lacks anything as a player. If anything, he has done nothing but astonish everyone with his performance.

Many are looking at Ohtani and waiting to see him go down as a true legend in the history of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani's net worth, return from injury,

and what his future looks like

The No. 17 Angels player looks to have settled in the American League. After Ohtani signed with the Angels for $30 million for a one-year deal, there were rumors that he could seek a $500 million contract in the 2023 season.

This does not surprise anyone who follows the MLB. Shohei Ohtani has been performing consistently well, and everyone expects him to improve next season. He has also been getting compared to legends such as Babe Ruth.

Ohtani said:

“It’s always a huge honor to be put in the same sentence as Babe Ruth. And I really love that stadium. It just has a really classic feel and I love playing a stadium like that.”

After recovering from a successful Tommy John Surgery in 2018, Ohtani made a comeback in 2019 and did well in the season. He made history in the 2021 season when he struck out 150 batters, hit 45 home runs, and stole 25 bases.

From there on, Shohei Ohtani has continued to play exceptionally well, becoming one of the most desired players in the upcoming season.

