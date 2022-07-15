Create
Looking back at Shohei Ohtani's historical 2021 All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani had an unforgetful All-Star performance in 2021. Ohtani became the first player in history to be selected as a pitcher and position player.
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Jul 15, 2022 12:00 AM IST

The 2021 All-Star Game for Shohei Ohtani provided some of the best moments in baseball in recent memory. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to be selected for the All-Star game as a pitcher and a hitter.

Ohtani made his first All-Star appearance a season ago. He had an impressive 33 home runs and a 3.49 ERA. Here, we'll take a look back at the historic week that Ohtani had at last year's All-Star festivities.

Shohei Ohtani's historical 2021 All-Star week

Ohtani during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
Ohtani entered the All-Star week in 2021 as the MVP-favorite as he belted out 33 home runs and had a solid 3.49 ERA as a starting pitcher. Last year was Ohtani's first appearance as an All-Star, and the entire baseball world couldn't stop talking about the young superstar's MVP-like season.

Ohtani is the most unique player in baseball history. Never has the game of baseball seen a player who is able to both pitch and hit at this high level. Ohtani's All-Star performance proved to be one of the many highlights of his magical 2021 season.

The two-way superstar did not only star in the game; he also shined in the Home Run Derby the night before. The duel between Ohtani and Juan Soto was one for the ages. The two players combined for a total of 59 home runs!

youtube-cover

Following this impressive performance at the All-Star Home Run Derby, Ohtani made history in the game by being the first to pitch and hit in an All-Star game.

Ohtani started the game as the American League pitcher and also batted leadoff for the team. It's a truly impressive feat to do as the league has never seen anything like this before.

Here are some of Ohtani's All-Star Game pitching highlights. Ohtani pitched the first inning, and he allowed zero earned runs.

youtube-cover

Ohtani managed to bat twice in the game but did not manage to get a hit. Regardless, Shohei Ohtani made history at last year's All-Star Game. With Ohtani being selected again this season, he may make even more history.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

