"Jackie Robison served a greater purpose, a greater mission" - Stephen A. Smith discusses the impact left by legendary Dodgers first baseman Jackie Robinson with former Chicago Cubs outfielder

Few athletes have impacted society more than baseball pioneer and Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson. Robinson broke baseball's color barrier 75 years ago when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers under the management of Branch Rickey. J

ackie Robinson was under enormous pressure entering MLB from the Negro Leagues. He needed to shrug off racist jeers, unfair treatment, and death threats while performing at the highest level a rookie had ever performed. He showcased poise, resiliency and excellence on a daily basis. But how did Robinson end up being the perfect choice for the game, the time, and the moment?

After being the first athlete in his high school's history to win varsity letters in four sports Robinson enrolled in UCLA to play baseball, football, and track.

He struggled in baseball the most as he hit .097. He won the NCAA championship for track and was one of the running backs for the Bruins roster. After withdrawing from college one semester shy of graduation, Robinson enrolled in the military service.

With the help of boxer Joe Louis, Robinson earned the rank of second lieutenant. It was in the service that Robinson took his first step in activism, refusing to relocate to the back of an army bus after the bus driver ordered him. He was court-martialed and eventually acquitted. But he never saw combat due to his actions to fight racism in the army.

"He served a greater purpose, a greater mission." -Stephen A. Smith

Jackie Robinson will always be one of the most important men to ever play baseball

Jackie Robinson then went on to play for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues. In his one year with the team, Robinson led the league in doubles and on base percentage. He was eventually approached by the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Dodgers owner Branch Rickey identified Robinson as the perfect combination of skill, maturity, and discipline to be the first member of "The Noble Experiment." He had a cooler demeanor than Willie Mays, but was mentally tougher than Roy Campanella. He would not succumb to heckles and taunts, but would instead channel that very same aggression into taking the Dodgers to the next level.

It was a smashing success. Jackie Robinson would lead the league in stolen bases and notch 175 hits, finishing fifth in NL MVP voting (an award he'd win in 1949). He would eventually help the Dodgers to a World Series title in 1955 with a daring steal of home against the New York Yankees. It was the final title before the Brooklyn Dodgers became the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He brought African American fans to Ebbets Field and played with the intensity and grit of his Negro League compatriots. But Jackie Robinson also openly campaigned for more black players to enter the league and eventually for African Americans to be considered for management level roles in baseball.

He would finish his 10-year career in Brooklyn with 1,500 hits and serve as an eternal inspiration for players of all races and background. Jackie Robinson wasn't just the right man for the job, he was the perfect man for the job.

