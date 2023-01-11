The Baseball Hall of Fame committee chose to induct former big league slugger Fred McGriff instead of Roger Clemens. Clemens has faced a Hall committee since his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot. He is said to have utilized performance-enhancing substances.

In 2020, Stephen A Smith cited "sheer stupidity" as the reason why he would not have Clemens in the Hall of Fame.

"I think Roger Clemens should be banned from the HOF for sheer stupidity.

"Nobody was bothering Roger Clemens, he brought that on himself and that is my position with him," A Smith added.

Clemens made his Major League Baseball debut in 1984 with the Boston Red Sox.

Roger Clemens' reputation tarnished by PED usage

According to former pitcher Jason Grimsley's federal complaint, Clemens was supposedly one of numerous athletes who used performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in 2006.

Clemens was indicted in 2010 for lying to Congress about using performance-enhancing substances, according to the charges.

Roy Halladay @RoyHalladay When you use PEDs you admit your not good enough to compete fairly! Our nations past time should have higher standards! No Clemens no Bonds! When you use PEDs you admit your not good enough to compete fairly! Our nations past time should have higher standards! No Clemens no Bonds!

"When you use PEDs you admit you're not good enough to compete fairly! Our nations past time should have higher standards! No Clemens no Bonds!" - Roy Halladay

According to the Chicago Tribune, Clemens' agent Randy Hendricks vehemently denied the accusations and Clemens' use of performance-enhancing drugs in 2006.

"Roger says it is all nonsense. He said the pitcher "takes vitamin B-12 shots and will pass every [drug] test."

Clemens won the World Series twice and was an 11-time All-Star. The most of any pitcher in history, he won seven Cy Young Awards throughout the course of his career. Due to his strong competitive nature and hard-throwing pitching style, Clemens was known for terrifying batters.

Roger Clemens Attends Hearing On Possible Perjury Re-Trial

Rogers also once showed his support for New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who was also once involved in the 2000s PED scandal.

"A-Rod was my teammate in New York. I'm glad he was my teammate. I did things to make him feel comfortable. I did that for all of my teammates. I think I was a pretty solid teammate.

"I've got my own feelings on particular people in MLB, you know, how they approached my situation. I don't know about it, and I don't care about it, to tell you the truth."

Clemens is known for his outspoken remarks and has stirred many controversies in recent years.

