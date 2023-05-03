Super Mega Baseball 4 Release Date: When does EA Sports' latest baseball offering come out?

Publisher Electronic Arts has announced that the highly-anticipated Super Mega Baseball 4 will be released next month. The fan-favorite baseball game will be released worldwide on Friday, June 2.

Fans can play Super Mega Baseball on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

For the first time in the Super Mega Baseball series, fans can play with more than 200 legendary baseball professionals, including the likes of David Ortiz, Jose Bautista, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and more. They will be graced alongside a number of Super Mega League All-Stars.

Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz will be the series’ first cover athlete. The game will be available in standard for $49.99 while the "Ballpark" editions will be priced at $59.99.

What are the new in-game features of Super Mega Baseball 4?

Here, we take a look at the array of new in-game features for the upcoming baseball simulation Super Mega Baseball 4:

Over 200 baseball legends are integrated across the game. Fans can play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft. This new feature allows you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster.

For the first time, the game can be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There will also be an all-important cross-play in Pennant Race and Online Leagues on new platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Fan-requested upgrades such as automatic walks and runners, two-way players, expanded bullpens, customizable free-agent pools, and more will combine to add new gameplay depth.

Experience an upgraded visual experience with authentic, cinematic baseball, powered by new cameras, and cutscene animations. The graphics provide a true-to-life environment in every stadium.

New crowd noise and voiceovers give audio throughout the game a big upgrade from home plate to the bleachers. Moreover, players will also be immersed in the sounds of baseball with a brand-new soundtrack.

