“Sweeeeep Caroline!” “Scoring runs again. We have reinforcements on the way! Are we back?” - New York Yankees fans celebrate fourth straight win following Red Sox sweep in Boston

Have the New York Yankees finally arrested their downward spiral? Any answer to that question may seem premature due to the ever-changing landscape of the Yankees’ stop-start campaign, but there are signs of hope.

Aaron Boone’s team has been faltering since the All-Star break; a run of form that has seen their AL East lead shrink from 16.0 games to only 3.5. Their recent uptick in form, however, has increased their advantage back to 6.0 games.

The Yankees notched their fourth straight win after sweeping a two-game set against the struggling Red Sox in Boston. The "Bronx Bombers" won the second game of the series 5-3, thanks to a comedy of errors by their arch-rivals.

Even without Aaron Judge going deep, the Yankees prevailed. Given how overly dependent the Pinstripes have been on their favorite son, it’s astonishing that they managed to get the job done without him.

Judge belted out his 56th and 57th home runs at Fenway Park on Tuesday as the Yankees won the first game of the series 7-6. He is now only four big swings away from Roger Maris’ 61-year-old AL record for most home runs in a single season.

Gleyber Torres’ Little League homer set the foundation for a solid New York Yankees win

It was Gleyber Torres’ chance to shine, although not in the way he would have hoped for. Torres hit a three-run Little League homer to break a fifth-inning scoreless tie.

It's not a picturesque homer, but it counts. Jose Trevino and Tim Locastro added to the Yankees' tally by capitalizing on more Red Sox mistakes. They finished 5-3, and the sweep was complete.

"Gleyber Torres is hitting so well that he's making teams forget how to play defense...Little league three-run home run! 3-0 Yankees!" - Talkin' Yanks

Torres reflected on his three-run hit after the game. He shared via MLB.com exactly what was going through his mind at the time. He said:

“I was a little nervous in the beginning; I don’t want to get thrown out at home plate. The last couple of seconds, I almost didn’t run. I’m happy to make that play, score and do something for the team.”

The New York Yankees have 19 games left before the postseason gets underway on Oct. 7th.

