The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers played the early game on Sunday. But you wouldn't know it by looking at the boxscore. They combined for 21 runs in a high-scoring series finale.

In a back-and-forth game, Tampa Bay came out on top with an 11-10 victory. Wander Franco was the hero as he drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning.

Neither team's pitching staff got the job done as both teams combined for 27 hits. The Dodgers used six pitchers in the finale, while Tampa Bay stuck with three to finish the job.

It was particularly a good day for Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, who entered the game on a 0-for-36 slump. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. That should raise his confidence heading into the team's next series against the Washington Nationals.

"We own the Dodgers" one fan tweeted.

"This game should not have been on at 11 lol. Should've been the night game" another fan tweeted.

Tampa Bay Rays fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance on Sunday. It was a great series win against a top team in the league.

Many around the league aren't sold on the Rays. They believe the team's record is inflated because they haven't faced a lot of good teams. After stealing a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers., that can no longer be said.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the real deal

The Tampa Bay Rays improved to 39-16 after Sunday's victory. They have the best record in the league and have created separation from the rest of the competition. The Texas Rangers are the only team within reach. They are first in the AL West with a 33-19 record.

Tyler Glasnow's return from the IL makes the team even stronger. The right-hander, who struck out eight in his season debut over the weekend, is expected to be a top arm in their rotation.

Tampa Bay has a good opportunity to extend its lead with a series with the Chicago Cubs to end the month. Chicago has hit a bit of a rough patch. They have lost seven of their last 10 games.

After that, The Rays will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox for a three-game series at Fenway Park. The Tampa Bay Rays should be able to make quick work of these two middling ballclubs.

It will be tough for another team to surpass the Rays in the standings. They started out strong and don't appear to be slowing down. Nobody would be surprised if they play this well the entire season and win the World Series.

