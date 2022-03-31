Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Tampa Bay Rays head to CoolToday Park in Sarasota, Florida, to take on the MLB champion Atlanta Braves in Spring Training action on March 31. This is a rematch of the first baseball game to ever take place at CoolToday Park, which saw the Braves win 4-2 against the Rays in 2019. This matchup between American League East and National League East champions is one of the premier matchups of the preseason.

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the top teams in Spring Training 2022 with a 6-2 record, while the Tampa Bay Rays are a disappointing 3-6. Normally teams go through a championship hangover that leads to a slow start the season after winning it all, but there is no such indication of slowness for the Atlanta Braves, even without superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves | Spring Training

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: CoolToday Park, Sarasota, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays Preview

Tampa Bay Rays are no strangers to success

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in the MLB for the last three years and will look to get locked in during Spring Training ahead of 2022 Opening Day. Their roster has been in flux throughout the preseason as they search for a new crop of players to be the core of their team. It is a smart strategy, but it, unfortunately, doesn't lead to preseason wins. The Tampa Bay Rays will come out strong against the defending champs on March 31.

Key Player - Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe after a beautiful hit

Brandon Lowe was the top player for the Rays in 2021, with a team-high WAR of 4.7 on the season. The Tampa Bay Rays will need him to be at similar heights in 2022. The 27-year-old second baseman has been quite active in Spring Training thus far, with a batting average of .250 through seven games. If the Rays hope to be .500 in Spring Training, they will need a strong performance from Brandon Lowe.

Brandon Lowe has been superb in Spring Training, hitting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox, as reported by Marc Topkin on Twitter.

"Brandon Lowe with a grand slam for #Rays" - @ Marc Topkin

Tampa Bay Rays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Luis Patino, 2B - Brandon Lowe, LF - Austin Meadows, SS - Wander Franco, CF - Manuel Margot, RF - Josh Lowe, 1B - Jonathan Aranda, C - Rene Pinto, DH - Ryon Healy, 3B - Taylor Walls

Atlanta Braves Preview

Braves look to repeat as champions in 2022

The Atlanta Braves will be taking every team's best shot in 2022, as the defending world champion often has to do. However, the Atlanta Braves have one of the strongest rosters in baseball and seem capable of repeating their 2021 success. In this Spring Training matchup, the Atlanta Braves will need strong offensive output from their top players to win.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Matt Olson brings his power swing to Atlanta

Losing the face of their franchise, Freddie Freeman, was a tough hurdle to overcome, but the Braves did a great job filling his position with a young player formerly of the Oakland Athletics. Matt Olson is a defensive stalwart at first base and is a very good offensive player, hitting 39 home runs in 2021. Matt Olson continues to impress on offense and defense and will step up into a larger role, which all begins in Spring Training.

Bally Sports highlighted a special skill of Matt Olson's via a tweet.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Matt Olson owns a career .804 OPS vs. lefties. Matt Olson owns a career .804 OPS vs. lefties. https://t.co/t5qbnP0fXa

"Matt Olson owns a career .804 OPS vs. lefties." - @ Bally Sports: Braves

Atlanta Braves Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Kyle Muller, RF - Eddie Rosario, 1B - Matt Olson, 2B - Ozzie Albies, LF - Marcell Ozuna, RF - William Contreras, SS - Dansby Swanson, CF - Adam Duvall, DH - Alex Dickerson, 3B - Brock Holt

Rays vs Braves Match Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays have been sluggish throughout Spring Training, which is why they'll lose to the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have shown no indication that they are content with one World Series and have been at the top of their game in the preseason games. The Braves will have a strong offensive performance against the lackadaisical Rays and win 6-1 after nine innings.

Where to Watch Rays vs Braves

This preseason matchup will not be available on television in either market, but will be streaming nationwide on MLB TV with the proper package.

