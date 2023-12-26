Teoscar Hernandez Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for star outfielder amid interest from multiple teams

Teoscar Hernandez is one of the primary position player free agents left in the market. The former Blue Jays and Mariners outfielder is being scouted by a number of teams as they look to boost their lineup.

Hernandez is coming off his worst season in the MLB since his first in 2016. He hit .258 in 2023, down from his two consecutive Silver Slugger award-winning seasons in 2021 and 2022. But even in his worst season, the Dominican hit 26 home runs and is still a potent at-bat.

As per various projections, Hernandez is being projected to earn around $22 million for 2024. That's a significant increase from the $14 million he earned with the Mariners this year. At 31, it will be tough for him to receive a six- or seven-year contract, but a mid range deal is on the cards.

Top teams looking to sign Teoscar Hernandez

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to Hernandez all offseason. They lost Justin Turner to free agency, while also letting go of star outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Yankees. While they have a replacement in Tyler O'Neil, Hernandez would easily be an experienced addition.

The Los Angeles Angels are the next team that were most recently linked to the Dominican. Many of their positional players are linked with trade destinations, including corner outfielders Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak, which can make space for Hernandez.

The team in most need of a credible right fielder are the Chicago White Sox. The team had numerous problems in the position last season, recording a league-worst WAR of +53.

Two teams with an outside chance are the Cleveland Guardians and the Miami Marlins, who don't appear to be big spenders but have a past record of handing out deals the size of the projections for Teoscar Hernandez.

