Texas Ranger's Corey Seager loves to enjoy quality time on the golf course with wife Madisyn

Texas Rangers' superstar shortstop, Corey Seager, has earned quite a reputation as a postseason hero long before he wore the Rangers uniform. He's been adding more shine to his postseason record with his outstanding performance, winning the World Series for the Rangers.

Besides playing baseball, to give an excellent example of sportsmanship, Corey also shares a passion for golf. He loves going to the golf course, and it's a common interest he shares with his wife, Madisyn, too. Before the World Series in 2023, his wife shared a picture of the couple having a great time on the golf course.

The duo appears to be having fun in the photo, and there's a video of Madisyn playing golf near the scenic scenery on a beautiful sunny day next to a lake and mountains.

"I’ll golf all day with Core when the views look like this" wrote Madisyn

Rangers star player Corey Seager is frequently spotted bringing Madisyn on vacations and other excursions, aside from following the demanding schedules of the games.

Corey Seager and Madisyn's Relationship

Madisyn and Corey Seager have been happily married for nearly three years now. Their beautiful journey began in high school, when they were childhood sweethearts.

Madisyn, like Corey, has a passion for sports. She played in a charity softball game while at university and was a track star in high school, setting a personal record of 18.94 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and exchanged their vows on December 5, 2020, at the beautiful Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, near Nashville, Tennessee.

Recently, the Texas Rangers won the World Series 2023 title, and Corey was named the World Series MVP. Madisyn was seen donning jackets with Corey's jersey numbers throughout the series.