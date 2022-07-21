"Thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good" - New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez opens up about life after J.Lo on 'The Martha Stewart Podcast'

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is no longer mourning his breakup with American pop star Jennifer Lopez, who recently married actor Ben Affleck. A-Rod appeared on an edition of "The Martha Stewart Podcast" that aired just days before J.Lo wed Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez was questioned regarding his previous relationship with Lopez, with whom he had been engaged for two years.

Rodriguez said that J.Lo is the “most talented human being” and the “greatest performer.”

Speaking of Jennifer, Alex said, “Look, we had a great time...Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day: She's the most talented human being I've ever been around, [the] hardest worker. I think she's the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

This is the first time Alex Rodriguez has spoken about Jennifer Lopez since their 2021 breakup.

Lopez and Rodriguez first met at a Yankees game in 2005, though they were married to other people at the time. They rekindled their friendship in 2017 and began dating shortly after.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were considered one of the most adorable power couples.

The couple was often seen together. A-Rod shared a birthday post on his Instagram for J.Lo in 2018.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others." - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer with a huge diamond ring, but they postponed their 2020 wedding due to COVID-19 and eventually split in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16. Lopez later confirmed the reports of their secret wedding in her newsletter "On The JLo."

Rodriguez is currently dating model and fitness enthusiast Kathyrne Padgett. The duo are often spotted together.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett at Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

New York Yankees legend A-Rod was recently seen at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Las Angeles, California.

