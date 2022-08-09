"That might be the stupidest f*****g thing I’ve ever heard anybody say" - Jimmy Kimmel once attacked former NY City mayor Bill de Blasio for refusing to support New York Yankees

Five years back, in 2017, Bill de Blasio, the 109th mayor of New York City, was in the news for not supporting the home team — the New York Yankees. It happened before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. Had the Yankees won, they would have headed to the World Series for the first time in eight years.

The then mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October 2017. In his presence, a clip was played on the late-night talk show where Bill was seen expressing his undying love for the Boston Red Sox to a "Daily News Editorial Board" reporter.

Before playing the clip, Jimmy asked the ex-mayor:

"What’s the deal with your mayor, de Blasio? Is there something wrong with his brain?"

Wondering what Bill said which provoked Jimmy to blast him?

In the video, Bill de Blasio said:

"I am a crazed, rabid baseball fan and Red Sox fan. It is constitutionally impossible to quote unquote root for the New York Yankees. It’s hard for a Red Sox fan to say it, but I honestly have a lot of respect for them.”

As the clip stopped, Jimmy added:

“I give him credit for honesty, but that might be the stupidest f***ing thing I’ve ever heard anybody say.”

"NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio hates the Yankees and so does this guy." - Jimmy Kimmel

Along with former mayor Bill de Blasio, Jimmy Kimmel didn't spare his audience.

Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at his live studio audience and called them out for voting a New York Yankees opponent

Jimmy Kimmel throws out first pitch for the League Championship - Chicago Cubs v New York Mets - Game Two.

In response to Jimmy criticizing the former mayor, the audience sneered at the clip. Jimmy was quick to pour scorn on the live studio audience, saying:

“You guys voted for a Red Sox fan? It’s like I don’t even know you anymore."

In another interview, Bill was heard stating:

"I'm not going to fake anything. I have my own allegiance. I have my own history. I'm going to be myself."

Reports claim that during his mayoral tenure, Bill de Blasio didn't attended a game at Yankee Stadium.

JQ LLC @ImpunityCity Bill de Blasio hates New York City as much as hates the Yankees.



Maybe more. Bill de Blasio hates New York City as much as hates the Yankees.Maybe more.

"Bill de Blasio hates New York City as much as hates the New York Yankees. Maybe more." - JQ LLC

Kimmel ended the show saying:

“I just want to say congratulations to Bill de Blasio on his final term as mayor of the city of New York.”

However, Bill eventually won a second term by defeating Republican assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in 2017.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt