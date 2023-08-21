Former MLB pitcher Brandon McCarthy’s wife Amanda’s hilarious jibe at major league baseball about whether ExtenZe would fall into the PED rulebook in 2012 was one for the ages.

Expand Tweet

“Hey @mlb, extenze is offering a two-week free trial that I want to get @BMcCarthy32... That's cool with the PED rules, right?” Amanda tweeted on August 23, 2012.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Twitter went sent into a frenzy, but Amanda was really just making sure she wouldn’t get her husband into trouble if she got him a free trial!

For those of you unfamiliar with the supplement, ExtenZe is a sexual enhancement drug. They even promise on their website that they "enhance desire, power, pleasure, and performance and improve your overall sex life."

Amanda’s fiery tweet was sent out hours after McCarthy’s Oakland A’s teammate Bartolo Colon was handed a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test.

Brandon McCarthy chimed into the debate earlier when he expressed his disappointment in losing a dear teammate.

"You can say someone's a good teammate, but it has to extend in all facets," McCarthy said. "Off the field, on the field and how you are in the clubhouse, no matter how you look at it, we've now lost a really important part of our team to his actions," Brandon McCarthy told CBS News in August 2012.

Amanda McCarthy roasted her husband Brandon McCarthy in 2018 after his shoulder injury

Amanda famously took to Twitter in April 2018 to roast her husband after he sustained a shoulder injury against the Washington Nationals during a game.

The injury occurred during the fifth innings when Atlanta Braves starter McCarthy was injured covering first base. He grabbed his shoulder in real discomfort after reaching out for a flip from the first baseman and was immediately escorted off the pitch and given medical attention. The Braves eventually wrapped up the game 5-3.

Amanda applauded her husband for plowing through the pain but also took the time to out him for never doing the dishes.

Expand Tweet

"Whoa so much happened. Dislocated your shoulder, made the out, popped it back in, then just walked around normal? But you still can’t do the dishes... seems fishy" - Amanda McCarthy, Twitter.

Ouch, McCarthy might have grabbed a $48 million deal that season, but there was sure no escaping home chores.