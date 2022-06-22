"That’s one intense human" "Miss this psychopath" - Video emerges of Max Scherzer nervously shaking before return to the mound in first rehab start, New York Mets fans are reminded of his ferocity

Max Scherzer has been out since May 19 with an oblique strain, but the New York Mets ace is set to return soon. Before his return to the MLB club, the eight-time All-Star is starting for the club's Triple-A affiliate as a part of his rehab. Mets fans were excited to see that the intensity of their star pitcher has not lessened.

On Twitter, Starting 9 posted a clip of the three-time Cy Young Award winner getting ready for his rehab start in the only way he can.

Rehab start or Game 7 of the World Series for Max Scherzer?

The top team in the National League will soon return one of the best pitchers of the generation to their roster, and that just seems unfair.

Max Scherzer is close to returning to the New York Mets and fans cannot wait

Max Scherzer is nearly unbeatable on the mound.

As if being the best team in the NL East weren't enough, the New York Mets have hardly missed a step without Max Scherzer. His return to the pitching rotation makes the team even more dangerous going into the summer.

This is the mentality all great athletes have. The situation/environment doesn't change a thing. Same focus… winning.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies hope to surpass the New York Mets in the NL East. The return of Max Scherzer will not make it any easier. The dominance we have seen from both teams in New York has been incredible this season. Things could ratchet up soon.

Max Scherzer is one of the top pitchers to have ever played the game when he is fully healthy, and his intensity is a big part of why. Seeing this intensity carry over to his rehabilatation is a great sign.

