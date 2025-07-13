“That’s the quickest I’ve ever packed” - When Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, talked about Pirates pitcher's “exciting” call-up to MLB

The Pittsburgh Pirates had delayed much-anticipated Paul Skenes' MLB debut by a few months in 2024. Instead of choosing him for their Opening Day roster, the starter was made to work it through the minors. So when he received his big leagues call-up, it was a quick turnaround for him and his partner Olivia Dunne.

In her personal anecdote during his debut against the Chicago Cubs last season, the social media influencer opened up about how the couple had to pack their bags in a hurry. Because of the short notice, they had to drive six hours from Indiana, home of the Triple-A affiliate Hoosiers, to reach Pittsburgh.

“All I can say is I think that’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life,” Dunne said a year ago in an ESPN interview. “We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. He was like, ‘Let’s pack,’ and then we hit the road. It was so exciting.”

The pair have been a part of the illustrious LSU sports team. Dunne, who was a part of the gymnastics team, was named an All-American on uneven bars in 2021, while Skenes, having transferred from the Air Academy, led the LSU to a College World Series in 2023. Dunne has been a constant support for Skenes, leading up to his big day in the majors.

On his debut, Paul Skenes pitched a three-run ball on 4.0 innings, with six hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in 84 pitches, which was far from his best. Six days later, he rebounded with his first road assignment against the same opposition, throwing six hitless innings, with just one base runner.

Olivia Dunne explained why it's difficult for her to watch Paul Skenes' games

Olivia Dunne's appearance during Paul Skenes' debut was fresh after she was a part of the LSU team that won their first national championship.

Being a sportsperson in command of her activities on the mat, it was difficult for her to channel the pent-up excitement watching her partner perform.

“I always say it’s way harder to be the person in the stands, because I’m not in control. I don’t know how to throw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball,” Dunne said. “It’s hard to have no control, especially with gymnastics when you’re watching. But I know he’s just got this, and I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Dunne and the Pirates' confidence in Skenes paid off. After a stellar start to the season, he was named the National League All-Star Game starter. He pitched 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings last season en route the National League Rookie of the Year crown.

Paul Skenes has picked up from where he left off last season, holding a 2.01 ERA through 20 starts with 131 strikeouts in 121.0 innings this season and again being named the National League All-Star Game starter.

