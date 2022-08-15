"That’s a terrible call" "May as well just rewrite the rule book at this point" - MLB Twitter debates home plate collision rule after San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin gets tossed for arguing replay review

During last night's game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals, a key play at the plate was ultimately ruled in Washington's favor. This caused Padres manager Bob Melvin to come out and argue with the umpire. Melvin came out so fast, in fact, the umpire could not mute his mic in time, so everything was heard.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue this replay review so fast that the umpire didn't even have time to turn off his mic off Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue this replay review so fast that the umpire didn't even have time to turn off his mic off https://t.co/OikfRaoJk8

As soon as Melvin even approached, the umpire tossed him from the game. Melvin argued the San Diego Padres out should stand. However, the call was eventually ruled in violation of the home plate collision rule.

Twk827 @TomKrisko @JomboyMedia Idc about the call What baseball needs to stop is managers on the field. The arguing of calls slows the game down as much as anything. No other sport allows it. Should be a rule after a review if a manager comes on the field it’s a multi game suspension and big fine. @JomboyMedia Idc about the call What baseball needs to stop is managers on the field. The arguing of calls slows the game down as much as anything. No other sport allows it. Should be a rule after a review if a manager comes on the field it’s a multi game suspension and big fine.

Up until the 2014 MLB season, runners were allowed to run into the catcher during plays at the plate. Catchers were also allowed to block the entirity of the plate as well. Due to risk of injury, however, this was banned, and now catchers must give opposing runners a clear path to home plate.

Jake Ball @jrball02 @JomboyMedia This is the worst rule in baseball, the purpose is to protect the catcher but there is still contact regardless. It makes no sense. @JomboyMedia This is the worst rule in baseball, the purpose is to protect the catcher but there is still contact regardless. It makes no sense.

A lot of Major League Baseball fans heavily oppose this rule. Since being implemented nine seasons ago, it has become increasingly controversial, and many want to see the rule gone.

Many argue that it takes the fun out of the game, and that plate blocking was an aspect of baseball. Furthermore, many find the rule too technical and confusing. It also seems that application of the rule depends on who is umpiring the game.

Hunter Knight @whunterknight @JomboyMedia The rule is broken. If fans can’t understand it, it needs to be changed. See the NFL catch rule debacle of 2011~2017 @JomboyMedia The rule is broken. If fans can’t understand it, it needs to be changed. See the NFL catch rule debacle of 2011~2017

Randy Rocketella @rocket_randy_ @JomboyMedia Absolutely brutal overturn. May as well just rewrite the rule book at this point @JomboyMedia Absolutely brutal overturn. May as well just rewrite the rule book at this point

However, the home plate collision rule does make plays at the plate significantly safer. One of the main reasons the rule was implemented in the first place was a home plate collision that almost ended longtime great Buster Posey's career.

ryan phillips @crocodilius @Trey34robak @JomboyMedia YER RIGHT SMART GUY, YAAA MHM, YOU GOT IT. LETS DO THE 300LBS STEROIDED MEN CRASHING INTO EACH OTHER THING. SOLID FOR THE SPORT. @Trey34robak @JomboyMedia YER RIGHT SMART GUY, YAAA MHM, YOU GOT IT. LETS DO THE 300LBS STEROIDED MEN CRASHING INTO EACH OTHER THING. SOLID FOR THE SPORT.

This play put the Washington Nationals up 4-3, and they ultimately won the game — thanks to the reversal of this play. Regardless, the San Diego Padres are the more talented team and should not have lost to the Nationals. The Padres, although having the best trade deadline moves in recent history, have been somewhat stagnant recently.

The San Diego Padres have yet to find their spark following the trade deadline

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals

By trading for rising superstar Juan Soto, All-Stars Josh Bell and Josh Hader, and utility player Brandon Drury, San Diego had an outstanding deadline. However, San Deigo has yet to find their spark.

Since the deadline on August 2, the Padres have a 4-6 record, which includes a five-game losing streak. This also features a stretch where the Padres were held scoreless for 23 consecutive innings. Things were looking up with the anticipated return of Fernando Tatis Jr. However, he has now been suspended for the rest of the season due to PED use.

The Padres are currently 17 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The division might be unobtainable this season, but they still are in a good position for a Wild Card spot. San Diego needs to get hot for the final weeks of the season.

