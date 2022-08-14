Create
Notifications

"That is wild" "That’s surprising it hasn’t happened before" - MLB Twitter in disbelief after Phillies rookie becomes first major league player to reach base four times against Max Scherzer

Phillies rookie Bryson Stott made history against Mets ace Max Scherzer on Friday
Phillies rookie Bryson Stott made history against Mets ace Max Scherzer on Friday
Souvanik Seal
Souvanik Seal
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 14, 2022 07:35 AM IST

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Bryson Stott had an outing he will never forget against New York Mets ace Max Scherzer on Friday.

As the Phillies prevailed 2-1 in an exhilarating game against the Mets that went down to the wire, Stott accomplished a unique feat. He became the first ever player to reach base four times in the same game against Max Scherzer.

Crazy: Bryson Stott is the first player to ever reach base four times in the same game against Max Scherzer.
"Crazy: Bryson Stott is the first player to ever reach base four times in the same game against Max Scherzer." - Tim Britton

Stott delivered big time as the leadoff substitute for the National League's home runs leader Kyle Schwarber, who is out injured with a calf strain. Prior to the game, Stott had only seven major league plate appearances in which he batted higher than sixth, but never as a leadoff.

@TimBritton Mr. Stott, respect from a mets fan https://t.co/GtSA61ufjk
@TimBritton @byalexcoffey Leave him at lead off

Going up against a future Hall of Famer in Scherzer, Stott’s performance was a testament to how formidable the hitter is turning out to be.

His 4.04 P/PA ranks third among all Phillies hitters this season, behind Schwarber (4.38) and Rhys Hoskins (4.33). He ranks in the top fifth percentile among all major league hitters in terms of whiff percentage.

@TimBritton Stott owns the old man
@TimBritton @MattGelb Generational talent
@TimBritton That’s our Stotty! Daycare doing Daycare things.

Stott’s plate discipline is one of the most commendable aspects of his game. In his last 39 outings, he has only struck out 10 times.

@TimBritton @StottDbackmom HE’S THE MAN!!!
@TimBritton @MattGelb @StottDbackmom this kid

It wasn’t all about Stott though, as the Phillies put on a brilliant team display to get the job done. Alec Bohm got them off the mark early in the top of the first. In the sixth, Bohm made a barehanded, off-balance throw to get Starling Marte.

Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out Marte at the plate to end the ninth. In the 10th, Bohm hit a sacrifice fly for the winning run.

Stott’s rare feat is a testament to Max Scherzer’s phenomenal dominance

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

Despite Stott’s rising trajectory, it’s borderline unbelievable tha,t over Max Scherzer’s near 15-year-long career, no player had done before what the Phillies rookie did on Friday. Truly astonishing.

@TimBritton That is wild. He’s been in the league so long and for this to be the first time. Just… wow.
@TimBritton Wow. That’s surprising it hasn’t happened before.
@TimBritton No way that's true. I just can't believe that

However, it was a disappointing night for the Mets who saw their six-game winning streak getting snapped. It wasn’t just the result, though, that made for a bad outing.

The Mets lost infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to early injuries. McNeil left after grounding out in the second with a right thumb laceration. Meanwhile, Escobar exited with left side tightness.

Both sides were in action at the time of writing in Game 2 of their three-match set, with the Mets leading 1-0 in the bottom eighth.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...