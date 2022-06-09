“The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid” - Desperate Los Angeles Angels turn to rock band Nickelback to avoid 14th straight loss, face fury of baseball gods instead

The Los Angeles Angels started the season with a record well above .500 and led the Houston Astros in the American League West. That was before everything went sideways. Last night against the Boston Red Sox, the Angels hoped to avoid their 14th straight loss.

After dropping the first two games of the four-game set to the Red Sox at Angels Stadium, the Angels were desperate to avoid yet another loss. To kickstart some electricity into their bats, the Angels invoked a new musical component into their batting routine.

Los Angeles Angels rely on Nickelback to avoid 14th loss in a row

The Angels were fresh off of a sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park before returning to Los Angeles. Prior to a game against Boston earlier this series, the Angels relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties. Maddon had been with the team since 2020.

Sarah Wexler @SarahWexler32 Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” https://t.co/DV1RHeOVUN

Two of the Los Angeles Angels top hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, have experienced some of the worst slumps of their careers. Trout has hit well below .200 over the past week and went a career-worst 0-11 in the Phillies series.

It has been over a week since Shohei Ohtani registered an RBI. The longest scoreless stretch of his career has weighed greatly on the defending AL MVP, who was openly contemplating a trade from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week.

When teams are losing, any amount of superstition could be seen as a possible remedy. On Wednesday night against the Red Sox, the Angels decided that all that they needed to end their winnless slide was a little bit of Canadian rock band Nickelback.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid. The baseball gods struck back after their ears started bleeding. The streak is now at 14 losses in a row after a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, with Mike Trout still sidelined and day-to-day with a groin injury. The Angels turned to Nickelback walk-up songs to end their losing skid. The baseball gods struck back after their ears started bleeding. The streak is now at 14 losses in a row after a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox, with Mike Trout still sidelined and day-to-day with a groin injury.

The Los Angeles Angels players each picked one song and used it as their walk-up tune. Shohei Ohtani used the hit "Photograph" to introduce himself in his plate appearances last night.

Unfortunately, it didn't do too much as the Angels were shut out 0-1. Ohtani finished 1-4 as the Red Sox were able to win the game off of a sixth-inning RBI double from Bobby Dalbec. The two teams will conclude their series tonight.

