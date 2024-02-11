"The more the better" - Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez encourages parents to embrace multi-sport play for young athletes

Former Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is not only a successful athlete but also a successful entrepreneur and a loving father to his daughters. Being an athlete, A-Rod knows a thing or two about parenting and how to inculcate motivation for sports in their young ones.

Rodriguez shared a message to all parents on Instagram to encourage their kids to become multi-sport athletes.

"For me, I don't like being specific so early about one sport and I know it's the opposite of what's being advocated today," Rodriguez said about whether kids should play one sport or focus on more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just think that the more, the better. When kids play one sport, let's say from the age of nine, I think you have an opportunity to burn out. Sometimes, when you play football and basketball, you get skills that you can only get from other sports, not from baseball. And when you put it all together, I think baseball is where you want to end up, and you become a better baseball player."

Alex Rodriguez further advised that only once you get into your junior or senior year should you focus on one particular sport and enhance your skills in it.

"And when you get into your junior or senior year, maybe you can start playing just one sport but not before. So for parents, let those kids play; the more, the better, trust me," A-Rod added.

Who are the daughters of Alex Rodriguez?

Alex Rodriguez is the father of two daughters from his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The couple tied the knot in 2002 but parted ways in 2008 but they continue to co-parent their girls, Natasha and Ella.

Natasha was born on Nov. 18, 2004. Also known by her nickname, "Tashi" has forayed into a career in music and is attending the University of Michigan. His younger daughter, Ella, was born on April 21, 2008.

Rodriguez loves his daughter and is often seen celebrating their milestones.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.