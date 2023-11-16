"It feels like a holiday" - Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha speaks passionately about her theatre of dreams

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, who is attending the University of Michigan, recently spoke about her theatre dreams.

Just like her father A-Rod showed compassion for his baseball dream, Natasha is passionate about theatre - be it acting, singing or dancing. In a recent video, she discussed her dream and following her passion.

"I have sung national anthems at MLB and NBA games, and my dad has posted videos of that. So it is acting, singing and dancing and getting training in all three evenly.

"I participate in plays and musicals in my high school. I just feel so happy. It feels like a holiday. It feels like nothing can get in my way."

Rodriguez shares Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They also have another daughter called Ella.

Rodriguez had announced on Instagram that Natasha was going to attend the University of Michigan. While acknowledging Natasha's achievement, Rodriguez shared his emotions as his first kid prepared to leave the nest.

"Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!!," Rodriguez wrote alongside an adorable picture of the pair.

Alex Rodriguez supported daughter Natasha as she sang national anthem before WNBA game

In July, before the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-83, Natasha performed the national anthem. Her former MLB star dad proudly supported his daughter.

Rodriguez documented Natasha's performance in front of the cheering audience inside the Minneapolis Target Center in a video taken by Bally Sports North.

Alex Rodriguez is the chairman of Presidente Beer apart from serving as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp.

He's a minority owner of NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves. Rodriguez, regarded as one of the all-time great baseball players, was one of the sport's most highly anticipated talents.