"The Boston Red Sox chose to trade Mookie Betts instead of pay him" "The internet tries to put Mookie Betts in the same stratosphere as Aaron Judge" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans troll Boston Red Sox for letting go 4-time Silver Slugger after he dominates the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Boston Red Sox are missing Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts right now. They're 14-21 and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for last place in the American League East division. In February 2020, they traded Mookie Betts, David Price, and $48 million to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infield prospect Jeter Downs, and catching prospect Connor Wong. We don't need to tell you who won that trade. The Dodgers are currently 22-12 — first place in the National League West division.

In the first game of today's doubleheader between the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, Betts reminded everyone why he's a former American League MVP. At the time of writing, he's a triple shy of the cycle. The outfielder has gone three-for-four with a single, a double, and a home run.

Red Sox fans are probably feeling bitter enough, but Dodgers fans just needed to make sure they know how much they love Mookie Betts. Here are all the best Twitter reactions to Betts' dominant performance this afternoon.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans troll Boston Red Sox for trading Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Mookie Betts was a triple shy of the cycle this afternoon.

This Twitter user points out the fact that the Red Sox dealt Mookie Betts to Los Angeles because they didn't want to pay him. It's true that Betts was asking for a lot of money, but he had earned the right. He was an MVP contender every year he played in Boston.

Catherine Tinker @catherinetinker the boston red sox chose to trade mookie betts instead of pay him the boston red sox chose to trade mookie betts instead of pay him

"the boston red sox chose to trade mookie betts instead of pay him" - @ Catherine Tinker

This Los Angeles Dodgers fan thanked a higher power rather than the Dodgers management for for Mookie Betts.

‘ @realirving21 🏼 Thank god for Mookie Betts Thank god for Mookie Betts 🙏🏼

"Thank god for Mookie Betts" @ irving

We all know that people who are good at their jobs get paid lots of money. Mookie Betts is very, very good at his job, as this user points out.

lily @brandonbelts this mookie betts guy seems good at his job 🤔 this mookie betts guy seems good at his job 🤔

"this mookie betts guy seems good at his job" - @ lily

It's no secret that Mookie Betts is on fire. This user took it literally by posting a short video captioned "Live look at Mookie Betts."

Lindsay Adams @LAtweets22 Live look at Mookie Betts Live look at Mookie Betts https://t.co/02tSUYJ4FI

"Live look at Mookie Betts" - @ Lindsay Adams

The stat-heads are always there to provide some interesting numbers-based commentary. This user pointed out that, after hitting his home run this afternoon, Mookie Betts is tied for ninth place in the MLB's fWAR rankings.

Josh Thomas @jokeylocomotive After that homer, Mookie Betts is tied for 9th in all of baseball in fWAR After that homer, Mookie Betts is tied for 9th in all of baseball in fWAR

"After that homer, Mookie Betts is tied for 9th in all of baseball in fWAR" - @ Josh Thomas

This Dodgers fan didn't troll the Red Sox. Instead, they focused on the New York Yankees. This user thinks that Mookie Betts is in a category all his own — a higher one than Aaron Judge. We don't think statistics will back that up.

𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  @FrankiesTwoLoud @Yankeelibrarian I’ve also seen the internet try to put Mookie Betts in the same stratosphere as Aaron Judge @Yankeelibrarian I’ve also seen the internet try to put Mookie Betts in the same stratosphere as Aaron Judge https://t.co/wNm5aSsqBU

"I’ve also seen the internet try to put Mookie Betts in the same stratosphere as Aaron Judge" - @ Frankies Two Loud

There's always a place for pointing out the obvious. This user pointed out that Betts' double put him just a triple away from hitting the cycle.

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958 Mookie Betts doubles, and is now a triple shy of the cycle. Mookie Betts doubles, and is now a triple shy of the cycle.

"Mookie Betts doubles, and is now a triple shy of the cycle." - @ Dodger Blue

This Los Angeles Dodgers fan took that point and ran with it. We're not sure if the baseball gods have a say in Betts' production, but pleading his cause with them can't hurt.

DodgersTopShelf @dodgerstopshelf @MLBONFOX @mookiebetts @Dodgers He’s a triple shy of the cycle. Please baseball gods let him get another AB. @MLBONFOX @mookiebetts @Dodgers He’s a triple shy of the cycle. Please baseball gods let him get another AB.

"He’s a triple shy of the cycle. Please baseball gods let him get another AB." - @ DodgersTopShelf

Let this be a lesson to all other teams: Don't trade away former MVPs.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt