"The dude is arrogant. Zero humility" "Who thinks of these questions?" - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to awkward and contentious interview with Nick Castellanos

The Philadelphia Phillies hoped that Nick Castellanos would be one of their top players this season, but he has not lived up to the hype. Fans in Philadelphia have never been shy to voice their displeasure and booed Castellanos at their recent home game. The tension was palpable when Castellanos was asked about it after the game.

A video of the interview was posted to Twitter by Jampie Apody.

Jamie Apody @JamieApody Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? https://t.co/DcqmbIpz2e

These frustrations have been boiling over the entire season. Nick Castellanos is hitting for a disappointing average of .245 and has a WAR of -1.2. These numbers are far below his career averages from his time with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds.

After this latest run-in with the media, Philadelphia Phillies fans were quick to either condemn or support their outfielder.

Robert Kramkimel @rdigitz @JamieApody @6abc The dude is arrogant. Zero humility. He will not survive in this city if he can't handle that question. @JamieApody @6abc The dude is arrogant. Zero humility. He will not survive in this city if he can't handle that question.

Phillygirl @24tog @JamieApody @6abc Who thinks of these questions? It was obvious all of Philly heard the boos🙄 @JamieApody @6abc Who thinks of these questions? It was obvious all of Philly heard the boos🙄

Some fans were more understanding of this moment than others. Hopefully there are no hard feelings on either side for how this was handled.

Marques Pires @eMPires_14 @JamieApody @6abc He’s frustrated. Salisbury knows he’s frustrated. He def hears the boos. He wants to do good. He feels all of it. Poor job on Jim’s part. You want an answer? Ask him why he’s struggling @JamieApody @6abc He’s frustrated. Salisbury knows he’s frustrated. He def hears the boos. He wants to do good. He feels all of it. Poor job on Jim’s part. You want an answer? Ask him why he’s struggling

Some were happy with the line of questioning and believe the reporter was in the right.

Mike Aceto @Flyer_AF @JamieApody @6abc His on-field performance has brought this on himself. You sign that massive contract and he’s been a train wreck this season. Gonna get heat and gotta grow up and face the music. Props to Jim for speaking up. It’s been long enough tolerating all the nonsense at the plate. @JamieApody @6abc His on-field performance has brought this on himself. You sign that massive contract and he’s been a train wreck this season. Gonna get heat and gotta grow up and face the music. Props to Jim for speaking up. It’s been long enough tolerating all the nonsense at the plate.

Philadelphia is a very tough city to play in, and not everybody is able to handle the pressure that the city applies.

Edward McGeehan @EddieMc3 @JamieApody @6abc These athletes come to philly and fold right up they can’t handle the pressure. @JamieApody @6abc These athletes come to philly and fold right up they can’t handle the pressure.

Joe Hermitt @JoeHermitt @JamieApody @6abc Bryce Harper answers this question by saying, "I would have booed myself, too" Story over. Castellanos has created a controversy and it will be interesting to see how he handles it. He doesn't seem like a guy to handle getting booed very well. @JamieApody @6abc Bryce Harper answers this question by saying, "I would have booed myself, too" Story over. Castellanos has created a controversy and it will be interesting to see how he handles it. He doesn't seem like a guy to handle getting booed very well.

Things may have gotten hostile between Nick Castellanos and the reporter, but thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

Why has Nick Castellanos struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies?

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

When the Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract, they hoped they had acquired another star player. While Bryce Harper is clearly the best player on the team, the hope was that their pairing would propel them to the postseason. Unfortunately, many obstacles have arisen this season, and they could be connected.

Bryce Harper has been battling injuries all season, requiring Castellanos to step up his game. This added pressure paired with being in a new city is an incredible challenge that would be tough for any player to overcome.

Despite his struggles, the Philadelphia Phillies are four games above .500 and still have a great chance at the Wild Card playoff spot. If they are not firing on all cylinders once they get there, however, it could be a quick exit.

Nick Castellanos knows that he has struggled this season, the fans know it and the reporter who asked if he heard the boo's knows it. These are the moments that great players hope for, where they can overcome the odds and cement their legacies. Philadelphia Phillies fans certainly hope Castellanos is one of those players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far