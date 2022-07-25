"The dude is arrogant. Zero humility" "Who thinks of these questions?" - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to awkward and contentious interview with Nick Castellanos

The Philadelphia Phillies hoped that Nick Castellanos would be one of their top players this season, but he has not lived up to the hype. Fans in Philadelphia have never been shy to voice their displeasure and booed Castellanos at their recent home game. The tension was palpable when Castellanos was asked about it after the game.
A video of the interview was posted to Twitter by Jampie Apody.
These frustrations have been boiling over the entire season. Nick Castellanos is hitting for a disappointing average of .245 and has a WAR of -1.2. These numbers are far below his career averages from his time with the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds.
After this latest run-in with the media, Philadelphia Phillies fans were quick to either condemn or support their outfielder.
Some fans were more understanding of this moment than others. Hopefully there are no hard feelings on either side for how this was handled.
Some were happy with the line of questioning and believe the reporter was in the right.
Philadelphia is a very tough city to play in, and not everybody is able to handle the pressure that the city applies.
Things may have gotten hostile between Nick Castellanos and the reporter, but thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
Why has Nick Castellanos struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies?
When the Phillies signed Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract, they hoped they had acquired another star player. While Bryce Harper is clearly the best player on the team, the hope was that their pairing would propel them to the postseason. Unfortunately, many obstacles have arisen this season, and they could be connected.
Bryce Harper has been battling injuries all season, requiring Castellanos to step up his game. This added pressure paired with being in a new city is an incredible challenge that would be tough for any player to overcome.
Despite his struggles, the Philadelphia Phillies are four games above .500 and still have a great chance at the Wild Card playoff spot. If they are not firing on all cylinders once they get there, however, it could be a quick exit.
Nick Castellanos knows that he has struggled this season, the fans know it and the reporter who asked if he heard the boo's knows it. These are the moments that great players hope for, where they can overcome the odds and cement their legacies. Philadelphia Phillies fans certainly hope Castellanos is one of those players.