"The good luck charm we needed" "This is legendary" - Famous actor Simu Liu throws the ceremonial first pitch and fires up Toronto Blue Jays fans ahead of game against Philadelphia Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays brought out hometown hero Simu Liu to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Simu Liu is best known by Canadians for his work on a comedy called "Kim's Convienance." He was also the star of a film called "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings," produced by Marvel.

Simu Liu took over the Toronto Blue Jays Twitter account to deliver a message to hype the fans up, and it was certainly effective.

This put all the fans at ease, now knowing that they have a superhero in the ballpark. Despite being on a four-game losing streak, they are confident in a victory in this game.

TheTaoOfOat @TheTaoOfOat @BlueJays @SimuLiu The good luck charm we needed. Incoming Simu pitch! Berrios bounce back day vibes engaged. Let's gooooo with feeling. @BlueJays @SimuLiu The good luck charm we needed. Incoming Simu pitch! Berrios bounce back day vibes engaged. Let's gooooo with feeling.😁 https://t.co/wQ9OCY97MN

Simu Liu is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and it is very nice to see he has not forgotten his Canadian roots. The Toronto Blue Jays are the lone Canadian team in the MLB and they have a whole country behind them. Just like Simu Liu.

It's always special to have a hometown legend throw out the ceremonial first pitch. When that hometown legend portrays an on-screen superhero, it is elevated to the next level.

With Simu Liu, the Toronto Blue Jays found the perfect star to energize the crowd

Simu Liu with the CN Tower

Blue Jays fans are fiercely protective and loyal to stars who support their team. This is true of most Canadian cities but especially of Toronto, which contains the only Canadian teams in the MLB and NBA.

Jays fans hoped Liu's attendance would bring a win.

Philadelphia Phillies fans were unperturbed to see Simu Liu at the game and expected another easy win.

Some fans enjoyed speculating on which Blue Jays player is the actor's favorite. It would be hard to bet against it being Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but there is no shortage of contenders.

This is a moment that Simu Liu will cherish and carry with him forever. It is outstanding to see so many fans feel the same way.

The Toronto Blue Jays could not ask for a better ambassador than Simu Liu. His mere appearance electrified the fanbase ahead of a crucial game. If the Blue Jays lose their fifth straight game, it certainly won't be through lack of effort from Simu Liu and the fans.

