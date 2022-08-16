"The Mets got embarrassed" "Not a good start to this series" - New York Mets fans disappointed by blowout loss to division rival Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets were absolutely dominated by the Atlanta Braves in the first game of their series. With a finals score of 13-1, the Mets simply could not keep up with the Braves' offensive dominance.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson had three hits each and were integral to the victory. This is a series that the Braves truly need to win if they want to win the National League East. The Mets lead has now shrunk to 4.5 games, and is in jepordy. If the Atlanta Braves can peak at the right time, the New York Mets might find themselves as a wildcard team.

Mets fans were hoping for a much better effort from their team in this pivotal game.

baldtiger @PatrickGrissom @Mets When is the last time the Mets got embarrassed like this an tapped out @Mets When is the last time the Mets got embarrassed like this an tapped out

Thankfully, their 75 wins this season provided comfort to anxious fans after this loss.

It's hard to imagine a worse start to the series against a divisional rival. At least they didn't get shut out like the New York Yankees did against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta Braves fans were quick to talk trash to their rivals, remembering what they heard the last time these teams played.

More nerve-wracked New York Mets fans had their anxiety spiked with this game.

officialtbirder @officialtbirder @Mets We are really collapsing again smh @Mets We are really collapsing again smh

As long as the Mets do not dwell on this loss for too long, this game should remain an aberration.

Atlanta Braves fans get to take a victory lap after this huge win. Not only did they run up the score, it was against a division rival. This combination is the perfect excuse to celebrate all night long.

Braves Truther🪓 #CutOzuna @AcunaBetta



-13 runs given up

-5 lucky infield hits 🤯🤯

- Carlos Carrasco went a stunning 2 innings

- Position Player carried the pitching 🥶🥶



Mets run the east? I think not @Mets The New York Metropolitans looked absolutely lethal out there in Atlanta tonight 🥶🥶🥶-13 runs given up-5 lucky infield hits 🤯🤯- Carlos Carrasco went a stunning 2 innings- Position Player carried the pitching 🥶🥶Mets run the east? I think not @Mets The New York Metropolitans looked absolutely lethal out there in Atlanta tonight 🥶🥶🥶-13 runs given up 🔥🔥-5 lucky infield hits 🤯🤯- Carlos Carrasco went a stunning 2 innings 💪💪- Position Player carried the pitching 🥶🥶Mets run the east? I think not

Karma Gets U @007_trooper @Mets LMAO! This is a humiliating defeat to a "world series day dream" team. Where are those Mets fans who can't wait until season gets over before playoffs and started early celebration of championship! You just can't get past Braves at least for a while so enjoy wild card. @Mets LMAO! This is a humiliating defeat to a "world series day dream" team. Where are those Mets fans who can't wait until season gets over before playoffs and started early celebration of championship! You just can't get past Braves at least for a while so enjoy wild card.

Not all Braves fans were convinced by this win, knowing that there is a lot of work to do before the season is over.

David Eller @akdavemtp @Mets One win. @Braves Country - act like we’ve been here before, bc we have. Don’t gloat over one game. Still a big bill to climb. Needed this one - need two more at least. @Mets One win. @Braves Country - act like we’ve been here before, bc we have. Don’t gloat over one game. Still a big bill to climb. Needed this one - need two more at least.

Both of these teams have championship aspirations this season, and a meeting in the postseason is beginning to feel inevitable.

Edgar Deer @AbstractDeer @Mets They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. That’s great. It’s August. We’ll see what things are like in October. @Mets They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. That’s great. It’s August. We’ll see what things are like in October.

This is a big win for the Atlanta Braves, who will try to build off of it going forward.

Atlanta Braves blowout victory over New York Mets should be a confidence boost

Dansby Swanson sliding into second with a glorious head of hair

Not only did the Braves beat the Mets, the game was never even close. They made the Mets' talented pitching rotation look average. If the Braves offense can continue being even half as good for the rest of the season, they will crush most teams.

The New York Mets are on the opposite side of the equation. They need to pick up the pieces from this loss and carry on. They must do everything they can to win this series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif