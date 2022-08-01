"The moment Mets fans have been waiting for" "Max and deGrom back to back finally" - New York Mets fans hyped up in anticipation of Jacob deGrom's probable debut on Tuesday

Although the New York Mets are looking for players for this trade deadline, they are perhaps getting their biggest name from the injury list. Jacob deGrom is yet to play a game this season, but that is all going to change very soon.

He is officially scheduled to pitch on Tuesday, August 2nd against the Washington Nationals. Earlier today, Mets manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Jacob deGrom will start on Tuesday.

Jacob deGrom has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since the second half of the 2021 season. He missed a significant portion of last year with right elbow inflammation.

DeGrom was then set to pitch this season, having made multiple appearances during Spring Training. However, due to a stress reaction in his throwing shoulder, he has been unable to pitch since the start of the season.

The Mets have proven to be one of the best teams in the MLB this season, even with multiple injuries to their squad. Not only has deGrom been injured this season, other pitchers such as Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill have also sustained injuries.

Even with all of this, the New York Mets still hold first place in the National League East. They also have the second-best record in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They currently sit 63-37, and are three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets have appeared to be true contenders this season, and it will be interesting to see how these final months of the season play out. With Jacob deGrom back in the rotation, they will surely perform better than before. Jacob deGrom has been one of the greatest pitchers of this generation, and will provide an immediate impact for the New York Mets.

Jacob deGrom has been the leader of the New York Mets rotation

Since entering the league back in 2014, Jacob deGrom has established himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB. He has a 2.50 ERA through 198 starts, which is terrific. Jacob also has 1505 career strikeouts in only 1261.2 innings pitched, and a WHIP over 1.01. His efforts have brought him four All-Star appearances, NL Rookie of the Year, and two Cy Young Awards.

Although he only had 15 starts last season, his performances were some of the best baseball has ever seen. Jacob deGrom had an astonishing 1.08 ERA last year, and still had 146 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched. If deGrom can replicate his previous accomplishments this season, he will definitely put the Mets over the top for the final two months.

