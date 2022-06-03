"The pirates turned into the Dodgers and the Dodgers turned into the Pirates" - MLB fans in frenzy over Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping loss at the hands of Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been nothing but short of mediocre this season. However, they do have the Los Angeles Dodgers number so far. The Pirates just swept the Dodgers on the road in a three-game set for the first time since 2000 on Wednesday, June 1.

MLB @MLB The @Pirates sweep the Dodgers in LA for the first time since 2000! 🏴‍☠️ The @Pirates sweep the Dodgers in LA for the first time since 2000! 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/YkFf7muhgH

The Pirates also raised their season record against the Dodgers to 5-1 on the year, proving that they can outperform Los Angeles when the two meet. The Pirates are not a very good team this season, though, and the Dodgers are a powerhouse, so it makes sense that MLB fans on Twitter were losing it over this sweep.

MLB Twitter reacts to Pittsburgh Pirates sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers

"I can't name 1 Pirate player and I love them..." - @ Valley Fever

This Pirates team is kind of a mashup of young, random players, but they are making it work. Although they had an ice cold start to 2022, they have risen to 22 wins on the season, and they are only 8.5 games back from the National League Central first place Milwaukee Brewers.

"Going to be a fun team in a season or 2" - @ Marshall Thomas

The Pirates are a very young team, and the fact that they have already shown glimpses of being able to play at a high level shows that this team will be very fun to watch in a few seasons.

"The Pirates turned into the Dodgers and the Dodgers turned into the Pirates" - @ Dodgersontop

This Los Angeles Dodgers fan is right on the money with this hilarious tweet. It really does seem that the two teams have switched places this series!

"lol what I tell you? We can’t beat them at all lol. 1-5 against them this season. Brutal. Sometimes, teams just have your number" - @ Return of the Mack

The game of baseball works in mysterious ways like this. The Pittsburgh Pirates are clearly worse than the Dodgers this year, yet they are 5-1 when playing them. It is really weird to see.

"People bet on this s**t. Lmao" - @ Cody

A lot of people's bets got busted from this series. Nobody thought the Pirates could win even one game against Los Angeles, let alone sweep all three!

"26% of the payroll by the way" - @ Patrick

This just goes to show how money does not mean everything in baseball. If a group of players know how to play together, they can make it work no matter what.

jacob💢 @FakeAccount6363 @MLB @Pirates Cards fan here. Can't help but love to see a underdog team sweep a team like the Dodgers. Good on you Pirates. @MLB @Pirates Cards fan here. Can't help but love to see a underdog team sweep a team like the Dodgers. Good on you Pirates.

"Cards fan here. Can't help but love to see a underdog team sweep a team like the Dodgers. Good on you Pirates." - @ jacob

An underdog story is always nice to see, especially over a Los Angeles Dodgers team that has one of the best records in the MLB. Maybe this can be a spark for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they could become competitive in the NL Central.

