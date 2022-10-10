Who will be the 2022 World Series MVP? 

The 2022 World Series MVP is an interesting discussion as the regular season comes to an end. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the post-season to commence. The start of the 2022 MLB postseason sees a dozen games set to take place as part of the Wild Card rounds. Each of the eight Wild Card teams will play in a best-of-three game series, with the four winners advancing to the National League Division Series and American League Division Series.

The respective American League and National League Championship Series will begin on October 18 and will be decided in a best-of-seven series. The World Series will see the two best teams face-off over another seven-game series to crown the World Series champions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are odds-on favorites to win the World Series this year, with 111 wins and a top seed in the National League. The Houston Astros are the second favorites, after a stunning season, making them a serious contender to claim the Commissioner's Trophy.

The World Series is baseball's biggest stage, where the best player of the series is awarded the World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP), having the greatest impact in the series. The World Series MVP award was renamed in honor of Hall of Famer Willie Mays. The trophy itself is a bronze sculpture of Mays making the iconic catch. It is anchored with a wooden base.

Pitchers have won the World Series MVP award 29 times. Fourteen of the last 17 years have been won by non-pitchers.

Let us take a look at the probable 2022 World Series MVP contenders:

#4 Paul Goldschmidt

St. Louis Cardinals' star Paul Goldschmidt is in his 12th season but has had a stunning season this time around. He is statistically the National League’s best hitter and also its best overall player. He is the favorite to win the NL MVP in 2022.

After years of consistent success, Goldschmidt could finally hit jackpot if the Cardinals make their first World Series appearance since 2011. He will surely be one of the contenders to bring back the title to St. Louis, while also playing at the same level from the regular season.

Goldschmidt and the Dodgers have been outstanding in the 2022 MLB season

#3 Freddie Freeman

The 2020 NL MVP has helped the Dodgers become one of the most dominant teams across both leagues this season. The 33-year-old moved from the Atlanta Braves after a decade with the franchise, but has been impressive in his debut campaign with the Dodgers.

Freeman has anchored a team with the best offense in baseball winning 111 games in the regular season. With the Dodgers as the favorites to go all the way from the National League, Freeman is surely a must-watch throughout the post-season.

#2 Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Álvarez has been a threat on the base paths, with 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He is also having one of the best offensive seasons with the Houston Astros, helping them to 105 wins in the regular season. The 2022 Astros MVP hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year. He also ranked second in the American League in OPS, slugging and on-base percentage and was third in home runs and tied for fifth in RBIs. Alvarez will surely be a contender for the 2022 World Series MVP, if the Astros progress to the final stage of the post-season.

#1 Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has been the catalyst for the New York Yankees as they clinched their first AL East title since 2019. The 30-year-old created history after hitting 62 homers in a season, breaking Roger Maris' long-standing record since 1961.

Judge will have an eye on the World Series MVP award after clinching their first AL East title in three years

Judge is also the favorite to take the 2022 AL MVP award, despite facing tough competition from the Angels' Shohtei Ohtani. However, with the Yankees in the post-season, 'All-Rise' could continue his stunning season into the World Series, with a World Series MVP award win a serious possibility.

