"The pressure on him is about to reach a whole new level" - MLB Insider anticipates scrutiny for Dave Roberts if Dodgers falter next season

The acquisition of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto by the LA Dodgers for an astounding 12-year, $325 million contract has not only shone the spotlight on Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, but also shaken the baseball world.

As the team buckles up for the upcoming season with the new impressive roster, the pressure on the team’s manager is heating up, according to an MLB insider.

Yamamoto has secured himself one of the largest deals ever for a pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Gerrit Cole. Dodgers total investment in this deal, including the posting fee to Yamamoto’s former club Orix Buffaloes, exceeds a whopping $375 million.

And including other off-season acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, they have committed over $1.2 billion, which makes this one of the most expensive off-seasons in baseball history.

Dave Roberts is in the spotlight

As LA Dodgers manager, it's Dave's ninth season. He has an impressive track record. He has led the team to five 100-win seasons, two 90-win seasons and a World Series Title in the year 2020. However, they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the recent Division series.

Dave Roberts is now 51 years old and has two more seasons left in his contract, but the pressure on him to deliver has never been higher. With a star-studded roster featuring three likely Hall of Fames, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, also including Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler and the newcomer Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the expectation from the manager is huge.

The pressure is not just on the players with heavy investments but also on the managers who is tasked with using their potential to the fullest.

As the Dodgers step into the new season with the enormous investments, the pressure on Dave Roberts mounts. The Dodgers' fans and management will be closely monitoring him, especially on how he manages and builds the team through what could be a make-or-break season. Only time will tell whether this extraordinary roster can deliver the World Series title.

