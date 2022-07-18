“The only three that actually doing something on this team” “Three guys you don't want to pay lol” - Boston Red Sox fans annoyed with the team’s recent performance despite having three All-Stars

The Boston Red Sox now have three players named to the 2022 American League All-Star roster. Third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez will be in Los Angeles this week to participate in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

These three players are having truly outstanding seasons for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers has proven to be one of the best hitters in the league so far. Through 86 games with Boston, Devers is batting .324, with 22 homers and a .980 OPS. He also leads the American League with a whopping 112 hits. Due to this dominance, Rafael Devers was named an All-Star starter at third base.

Due to an injury by Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, J.D. Martinez earned himself a spot on the American League roster this past week. Martinez is having a solid season for Boston in the DH spot, batting .302 with a .849 OPS. He also leads the AL in doubles with 30 in just 81 games.

Xander Bogaerts, the longest tenured Boston Red Sox player, recieved his fourth All-Star selection this year. So far, Bogaerts is having one of the most underrated seasons in the league. Through 89 games, he is batting .316 with 24 doubles. His great start gets overshadowed, however, by Rafael Devers' insane numbers this year.

These three players have been the backbone of Boston's offense, and, quite frankly, their entire team. However, it is not certain yet if the Red Sox are going to bring back these players for next season.

The Red Sox have been solid to start the year in a very competitive American League East division. The AL East features the best team in baseball, and four other potential playoff contenders. Even the last-placed Baltimore Orioles are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wildn Card.

With a division this competitive, the Red Sox have to stay on their toes and not go flat. If they do so, they could fall out of playoff contention very quickly. It seems like the Boston Red Sox are sliding, and not in a good way.

The Boston Red Sox are experiencing major bumps in the road

The Red Sox once held second place in the American League East, and it looked like they were going to maintain that position. However, they look completely different after being outscored 27-3 through two games by the New York Yankees.

In their past 10 games, Boston has gone 3-7 and has fallen to fourth place in the AL East. Now they stand just 2.5 games above the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite having three All-Stars this season, the Boston Red Sox are heading down a tough path. Hopefully for their sake, they can turn it around and become competitve again in their division.

