"The unbeatable Queens" - Fans in awe as Paul Skene's girlfriend Olivia Dunne graces in viral White Swan vs. Black Swan TikTok trend with teammate

TikTok has been taken by storm by a new viral trend, "White Swan vs. Black Swan," and Olivia Dunne too participated in the trend. Dunne, currently busy participating in the college meets, took some time off and partnered with LSU teammate KJ Johnson for the viral trend.

In the video, Livvy recognized herself as the White Swan while Johnson was the Black Swan.

The two colored swans indicate the nature of the personality. While white swans are associated with those who have blonde hair, wear light-colored clothes, and have an inviting personality, black swans are associated with those who have dark hair, black clothes, and a bold personality.

Fans, too, joined in this trend and called them 'unbeatable queens.'

"The unbeatable queens," a fan said in the comment section of the post.

Here are the fan reactions:

Olivia Dunne on her relationship with Paul Skenes and championship aspirations

Olivia Dunne has been dating the Pittsburgh Pirates' first overall pick from the 2023 draft, Paul Skenes, for a while now. Both individuals seem to love each other's company, and Dunne's recent testimony in an ESPN interview expresses the same.

"He's pretty level-headed all the time, which I love," Dunne said on SportsCenter show. "That's what I love about him, and I think that we're a really good pair because of that.

"I have such a crazy lifestyle, and things get thrown my way all the time, and sometimes my emotions sway up and down. He's very level, and I just think it's a very good match." [4:10 onwards].

On the professional front, Olivia Dunne is in her senior year with the LSU and hopes to greet Baton Rouge with an NCAA gymnastics championship.

When asked about it, Dunne was ecstatic and said,

"It would mean the world to this team and this university. It's an unprecedented era for LSU gymnastics to win a national championship, and I just think it would be so special for the Tiger Nation."

Through Week 8, Dunne's LSU is second in the national rankings, trailing behind favorite Oklahoma.

