"The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead" - Throwback to Derek Jeter's justification for stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins 

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter resigned from his position as CEO of the Miami Marlins in February, jolting the MLB community.

Jeter released an official statement to cite the reason for calling it quits. He said the franchise's vision and his personal vision for the team no longer aligned.

In his statement of resignation, Jeter wrote:

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club.

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.

"Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.

"My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home.

"The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team."

Jerter's resignation as the CEO of the Miami Marlins was a bolt from the blue.

Derek Jeter received a sizeable salary with the Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter joined the Miami Marlins in 2017 and was the first CEO of African American descent of an MLB team. He held a 4% stake in the franchise. Just before his contract was to expire in 2022, he put forward his resignation.

Derek earned $5 million annually during his five-year tenure as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

