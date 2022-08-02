"Then they posted some cat that ran onto the field and that beat me out" - Softball Celeb Jojo Siwa gets candid on 'Celebrity Slugger' with Hannah Stocking, hits dingers for charity

American dancer, singer, and YouTuber Jojo Siwa is displaying her skills in a whole new way. She was recently on the second episode of "Celebrity Sluggers" featuring host Hannah Stocking. Celebrity softball veteran and star Siwa was quite excited for the show and declared that she was going to hit one out.

While Siwa tried to rack up points in the "Celebrity Sluggers" field, she also got asked tough questions from Hannah on the side.

Siwa got candid and spoke about her going viral for months after the MLB’s TikTok video featuring her and also how later a cat’s video got more attention.

“MLB, they posted a TikTok of mine. For a few months it was the biggest thing on MLB, which was pretty cool. I think I was in my best element. Then they posted a video of some cat that ran onto the field and beat me out,” said Siwa.

She also flaunted her pride socks on the show. JoJo ended up on the "Celebrity Sluggers" leaderboard and hit a dinger. She also did a bat flip and a happy dance afterward.

Watch the full episode here:

Siwa also spoke about her upcoming projects:

“I have a Facebook watch show called 'Jojo Goes,' which I am so happy and proud about. I have a TV show right now, where I get to be a judge on. I also have this another thing involving little girls called XOMG Pop. I can’t wait you’ll to see it."

"#SYTYCD will be back with an all-new episode NEXT Wednesday! Until then, let’s all walk into the weekend with style like @itsjojosiwa. ✨" - Jojo Siwa

Jojo also participated in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game that took place at Dodger Stadium as part of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game festivities.

Complex @Complex @itsjojosiwa JoJo Siwa hits a home run off Quavo. Quavo was not pleased. JoJo Siwa hits a home run off Quavo. Quavo was not pleased. 😂 @itsjojosiwa https://t.co/AAs4a0j0UU

"JoJo Siwa hits a home run off Quavo. Quavo was not pleased.@itsjojosiwa" - Complex

One of the game’s most thrilling moments was when Siwa smashed an inside-the-park home run off Quavo. It looked so fun.

Jojo Siwa at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Jojo Siwa's success story

Jojo Siwa is a famous YouTuber and uploads videos of her daily activities on her YouTube channel. She became a household name after participating in a dance reality show called "Dance Moms" along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa for two seasons. In 2020, "Time" magazine featured Jojo on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

