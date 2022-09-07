"These guys are on fire" "Getting hot at the right time" - Tampa Bay Rays fans ecstatic as team continues to put pressure on New York Yankees for AL East crown 

The Tampa Bay Rays' fans celebrated as they defeated the Boston Red Sox by a score of 8-4 on Wednesday night. Randy Arozarena got the party started for the Rays in the first inning with a three-run bomb. This was Arozarena's 19th home run of the year.

The Red Sox's recently called-up prospect, Triston Casas, hit his first MLB home run in the second inning to bring the Sox within one run. But that would be as close as Boston got all night as Harold Ramirez hit a two-run single in the third to put the Rays up 5-2.

Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Tommy Pham ended up hitting a two-run home run in the eighth, but that was all that was left in the Sox's offense.

Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen was scratched from his start and put on paternity leave today. Tampa Bay went with a bullpen game. They had six different pitchers come into the game today. Garrett Cleavinger would end up picking up the win, pitching a scoreless third and fourth innings.

With this win, the Rays are within four and a half games of the New York Yankees. They have been on fire since August, losing just 10 games. With the pressure the Rays are putting on the Yankees, Rays fans can't help but be excited for their team.

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to finish the season off strong and jump the New York Yankees for lead of the AL East

The Tampa Bay Rays are 76-58 and are in a tight race for the lead in the AL East. They are second to the Yankees and hold a one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. They currently hold one of the three Wild Card spots, but Rays fans would rather get into the playoffs by winning the division over New York.

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten hot at the right time while the Yankees have gotten cold at the wrong time. The Yankees have been struggling since returning from the All-Star break. New York was the first team to 60 wins this season and have been in a downfall ever since.

Domenic Lunardo @DLunardoNHL1



Today, that number is down to 4.



The Tampa Bay Rays are +700 to win the division on @Bet365.



The Bronx Bombers have been in "free-fall mode" for months now.



Lock that bad boy in ASAP.



#GamblingTwitter

#MLB On July 8, the New York Yankees had a 15.5 game lead in the AL East.Today, that number is down to 4.The Tampa Bay Rays are +700 to win the division on @Bet365.The Bronx Bombers have been in "free-fall mode" for months now.Lock that bad boy in ASAP. On July 8, the New York Yankees had a 15.5 game lead in the AL East.Today, that number is down to 4.The Tampa Bay Rays are +700 to win the division on @Bet365.The Bronx Bombers have been in "free-fall mode" for months now.Lock that bad boy in ASAP.#GamblingTwitter#MLB

As the Rays look to pass the Yankees, they are getting ready for the return of two key players. Pitcher Tyler Glasnow has started a minor league stint. The pitcher was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Shortstop Wander Franco also resumed his rehab stint. Franco went to the IL July 10th, with a right hamate bone injury.

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to finish the season off strong. The division could come down to them winning their divisional games. They have two series against the Blue Jays and one series against the Yankees coming up. If they can win those series, the Rays can jump the Yankees for first in the division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif