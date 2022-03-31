"They have absolute fire-breathing dragons in the bullpen" - Former MLB player believes the St. Louis Cardinals can contend for the World Series 

The St. Louis Cardinals are a franchise known for their brand of excellence in Major League Baseball. The team is a perennial playoff contender, building quality rosters with a balance of free agents and young prospects that instill a love of the game for all fans of Major League Baseball. It's the type of excellence that led the team to win 90 games during the 2021 campaign. One that has a fan base rally around players like five-time Major League Baseball Platinum Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

While the team is poised to make another run at the playoffs and try to dethron the National League Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers, the team has received praise for their bullpen.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ "This is a World Series contending team." -Trevor Plouffe on the St. Louis Cardinals "This is a World Series contending team." -Trevor Plouffe on the St. Louis Cardinals https://t.co/Wse9BO7FAC

The St. Louis Cardinals have a loaded roster this season

While former Major League Baseball third baseman Trevor Plfoufe's opinions may seem just as good as any other retired Major League Baseball player, his perspective carries a certain amount of weight. Ploufee famously predicted the Atlanta Braves World Series victory down to the opponent and the amount of games it would take to clinch the title.

Coach Trev @trevorplouffe Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in 6. Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in 6.

Plouffe, a former third baseman with over 100 home runs during a career that saw him spend the majority of his time with the Minnesota Twins, predicted the Braves would defeat the Houston Astros in six games. Though Plouffe did not place any wagers on his theory, if he had placed $100, he could have walked away with upwards of $2.5 million.

Plouffe had a glowing review of the St. Louis Cardinals, citing that their relief corps of pitchers will be a major strength for the club if they make a World Series run.

"They have absolute fire-breathing dragons in the bullpen."

Plouffe pushed back when questioned about his expectations, saying that the floor for this Cardinals team would still be a playoff appearance. The St. Louis Cardinals have a rare blend of talent on their roster, featuring the lead fire-breathing dragon in the bullpen as Giovanny Gallegos. The Cardinals will also witness the return of franchise legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

Both future Hall of Famers have announced their intentions to retire as St. Louis Cardinals at the end of this season.

While Pujols isn't the hitter he was the last time he donned a Cardinals jersey, he still has the propensity to crush left-handed pitching and will serve as a valuable designated hitter for the lineup. Will new manager Oliver Marmol be able to live up to the expectations?

