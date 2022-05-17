"They have borrowed from the Giants’ blueprint: They have embraced power sinkers as hitters adjust to high fastballs" - MLB reporter Tom Verducci breaks down what makes New York Yankees so formidable

To the dismay of many, the New York Yankees are the best team in the MLB right now, and Tom Verducci has provided his insight into what makes the team so great. With 25 wins, the New York Yankees find themselves leading the league in wins and are even beginning to separate themselves from their American League East rivals.

Tom Verducci made sure to note the dominance displayed by Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge is off to the best start of his career, leading the league in home runs with 12 and boasting a stellar batting average of .296. A player putting up this kind of numbers is a sure way to inspire the rest of his team, and they have certainly followed suit.

The breakdown of the best team in baseball from Tom Verducci was posted to Twitter by Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Tom Verducci lays out the undisputed facts that show they are the best team in MLB ↓ The Yankees are without an obvious flaw. Aaron Judge is better than ever.Tom Verducci lays out the undisputed facts that show they are the best team in MLB ↓ trib.al/TYFvKhW The Yankees are without an obvious flaw. Aaron Judge is better than ever.Tom Verducci lays out the undisputed facts that show they are the best team in MLB ↓ trib.al/TYFvKhW

"The Yankees are without an obvious flaw. Aaron Judge is better than ever. Tom Verducci lays out the undisputed facts that show they are the best team in MLB" - @ Sports Illustrated

The defensive prowess paired with being an offensive juggernaut has made the New York Yankees one of the best teams in the MLB.

New York Yankees are the AL East favorites

Gerrit Cole and the Yankees pitchers have been excellent this season.

The American League East was supposed to be one of the most competitive in baseball, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees all having a great chance to win the division. As things have gone on, however, the team from New York is proving to be in a class of their own.

Tom Verducci points out that pitchers for the New York Yankees are using the same strategies to shut down their opponents that are used by the very successful San Francisco Giants. It's a copycat league, and there are few teams better to copy than the San Francisco Giants. This has led to tremendous defensive play from the AL East leaders.

This clutch walk-off homer from Aaron Judge is a perfect example as to why they are the best team in baseball, posted by the team on Twitter.

"Save it for the Judge" - @ Yankees

As Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and every other player on the team continue to play at this high level, they are nearly unassailable. Every team that travels to Yankee Stadium knows they have to play their best, because their opponents will pounce on every mistake while giving up very few mistakes of their own.

This breakdown from Tom Verducci is also a preview of what this team is capable of in 2022.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt