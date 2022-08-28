"This could give us a chance to put Grissom in LF" "Jay has been pitching well in Gwinnett" - Atlanta Braves fans mull roster moves as Triple-A pitcher gets recalled after concussion to Jackson Stephens

Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens landed on the 7-day IL, less than a day after he was hit in the head by a powerful line drive. He is expected to recover in time for the postseason.

As a result, the Braves have recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



The club also announced that INF Orlando Arcia is set to begin a major league rehabilitation assignment today with Triple-A Gwinnett.

"The #Braves today recalled RHP Jay Jackson to Atlanta and placed RHP Jackson Stephens on the 7-Day injured list with a concussion." - Atalanta Braves

Jackson’s recall marks his second stint with the Braves this year. He was called up earlier this month after Max Fried suffered a concussion. Jackson didn’t make it to any matchday lineup back then, but that could change this time.

He has played reasonably well for Gwinnett this year. He has compiled a 1.72 ERA in 15 ⅔ innings with a 29.5% strikeout rate and 4.9% walk rate.

Fans have also been sending their best wishes to Stephens. It was a scary incident, and thankfully he is okay.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Scary moment: Jackson Stephens gets hit by a line drive off his forehead.



He leaves the game and walks off the field with the trainer. Scary moment: Jackson Stephens gets hit by a line drive off his forehead.He leaves the game and walks off the field with the trainer. https://t.co/azAiaewNDV

"Scary moment: Jackson Stephens gets hit by a line drive off his forehead. He leaves the game and walks off the field with the trainer." - Bally Sports South

Mitsy @Mitsycp @Braves Aww hoping and praying Jackson Stephens will be okay. That was scary. @Braves Aww hoping and praying Jackson Stephens will be okay. That was scary. 😕

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves also confirmed that infielder Orlando Arcia has started a rehab assignment at Gwinnett on Saturday.

Arcia injured his hamstring earlier this month and has been on the IL since Aug. 10. If everything goes well, he could be activated as early as next week. He is averaging .243 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs this season.

Atlanta Braves hopeful of Ozzie Albies clearance in time for postseason

Atlanta Braves fans have also been eagerly anticipating the return of Ozzie Albies. The 25-year-old second baseman fractured his left foot back in June but is expected to be cleared in time for the play-offs.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been making quite the impression since making his MLB debut. When Albies returns, what happens to him?

There are a few different permutations, one that involves Grissom and a fully fit Albies splitting time between DH and second base.

. @SplitzMcGee_ @BenjaminPack10 @UGANatty22 @Braves I wouldn't mind seeing Ozzie DH and Grissom at 2nd bit then there's Contreras. Idk a tough decision Snit has. @BenjaminPack10 @UGANatty22 @Braves I wouldn't mind seeing Ozzie DH and Grissom at 2nd bit then there's Contreras. Idk a tough decision Snit has.

Some have suggested putting Grissom in left-field, but that kind of a risk doesn’t make any sense, especially at this juncture. Let’s not forget, he is still a rookie who is getting used to life in the major leagues.

Cole Lankford @cole_lankford @Braves This could give us a chance to put Grissom in LF before Ozzie is ready to come back and see how he does @Braves This could give us a chance to put Grissom in LF before Ozzie is ready to come back and see how he does

bigpapi @slickaveliNFT @Braves Should we start trying grissom in OF for when Albies gets back?🤔 @Braves Should we start trying grissom in OF for when Albies gets back?🤔

The Atlanta Braves are trying to chase down the New York Mets for the National League East pennant. With less than six weeks remaining, they trail by 2,5 games. There is very little time and negligible room for error.

Edited by Diptanil Roy