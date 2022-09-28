"this is a huge late addition" "Time to get hot" - Philadelphia Phillies fans excited as Nick Castellanos makes his return from the injured list as team fights for NL Wild Card spot

Nick Castellanos is making his return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup during a crucial part of their season. Castellanos has been on the injured list since early September with an oblique strain. The injury has sidelined him for more than three weeks.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have reinstated OF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL and optioned C Donny Sands to Lehigh Valley (AAA). The Phillies have reinstated OF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL and optioned C Donny Sands to Lehigh Valley (AAA).

With ten games left in the regular season for the Fightin' Phillies, Castellanos couldn't have come back at a better time. The Phillies are in a tight race to grab one of the three NL Wild Card spots. Castellanos' return has Philadelphia Phillies fans ecstatic.

Castellanos provides a big-time bat for Philadelphia's offense. Fans are eager to see him back in the lineup, so he can take some offensive pressure off of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Fans will see him in action tonight as he's in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs.

He'll be batting sixth behind Alec Bohm tonight. Fans are hoping Nick Castellanos can get hot early at the plate. He'll face Marcus Strohman in his first game back tonight. Because Strohman is crafty and experienced, this could be a rough first game back for Castellanos.

Tonight will be the first time Nick Castellanos will be facing live pitching in over three weeks. This is because Castellanos did not want to reinjure his oblique while rehabbing in the minor leagues. This was a decision some fans thought was not a good move.

Jim Salisbury @JSalisburyNBCS Rob Thomson said Nick Castellanos will not go on a minor league rehab assignment. Mutual decision. Thomson hopes to have him back during Cubs series Rob Thomson said Nick Castellanos will not go on a minor league rehab assignment. Mutual decision. Thomson hopes to have him back during Cubs series

Castellanos believed he just needed to rest and that any athletic activity could have kept him on the IL for a longer period of time. He wanted to rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies as soon as humanly possible.

Some fans believe the Philadelphia Phillies have a great shot at getting into the postseason now that Castellanos is back. They are 83-69 going into Tuesday, which is good enough for the final NL Wild Card spot. They're faced with a must-win situation to close out the season as the Milwaukee Brewers are only one game behind them.

The Philadelphia Phillies could surprise a lot of teams if they can hold onto their NL Wild Card spot

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

If the Philadelphia Phillies can close out the season strong and keep one of the NL Wild Card spots, they could surprise some teams in October. When healthy, they are a great all-around baseball team.

They have a great starting rotation behind Zack Wheeler and Kyle Gibson. Their bullpen is lights out behind Jose Alvarado and David Peterson. They also have one of the scariest offensive lineups in all of baseball. Kyle Schwarber, who sits second in the league with the most homers, can change the score of the game with one swing of the bat.

Pair their offense with a healthy Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper and this team can make some noise in the postseason.

