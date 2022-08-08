"This may be one of the most pathetic Sox team I’ve ever witnessed" "Sell the team" - Boston Red Sox fans outraged following blowout loss against Kansas City Royals

The Boston Red Sox lost 13-5 to the Kansas City Royals, and yes, it was ugly. The game was not even close, and it was overall just sad to see the Red Sox to play like this.

The game was quiet at first, with Kansas City breaking open for two in the bottom of the third. This was thanks to an RBI balk of all things, and an RBI single by MJ Melendez. They then tacked on three more in the fifth thanks to a three-run shot by MJ Melendez.

The Red Sox attempted to make a comeback by scoring one in the sixth thanks to a Rafael Devers home run. They then put two more on the board from Tommy Pham's two-run homer in the seventh.

However, the Royals put on another two in the bottom of that inning. It was followed by a meltdown in the eighth. Kansas City put up six runs, and the Red Sox pitchers struggled to get an out. Relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez gave up five earned runs and exited the game without recording an out.

Although the Boston Red Sox tried to spark something up in the ninth by scoring two, it was not nearly enough. Kutter Crawford picked up the loss for Boston, giving up five in five innings pitched.

The Kansas City Royals are easily one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball this season. It is safe to say that Red Sox fans were furious over this loss.

Matt Frisella @FrisellaMatt @RedSox This may be one of the most pathetic Sox team I’ve ever witnessed. This is KC guys! What’s wrong with you!?? @RedSox This may be one of the most pathetic Sox team I’ve ever witnessed. This is KC guys! What’s wrong with you!??

Vincent salgdao @VSalgdao @RedSox Never going to happen it's not the players I can't stand the Red Sox team needs a new manger Alex corra has to go see what happens next year with a new manager different team coming from someone who can't stand the Red Sox @RedSox Never going to happen it's not the players I can't stand the Red Sox team needs a new manger Alex corra has to go see what happens next year with a new manager different team coming from someone who can't stand the Red Sox

Many were particularly upset with centerfielder Jarren Duran's performance in the outfield tonight. He missed a fly ball in center, and this is not his first time doing that.

Samuel Alonzo Dodge @SamuelADodge @RedSox JBJ would have caught both of the fly balls that Duran bumbled. @RedSox JBJ would have caught both of the fly balls that Duran bumbled.

Boston fans are upset over the direction in which the team is currently headed. They made a bunch of odd moves at the deadline and are now in last place in the American League East.

The Red Sox are falling downhill quickly and will soon be out of the playoff picture altogether. Let's take a look at how Boston went from hero to zero in just a few weeks.

The Boston Red Sox are quickly falling off a cliff

Although the New York Yankees quickly established that they are the leaders in the AL East, Boston was not far behind. Early on, the Red Sox were consistently holding second place.

They fought against the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, both of whom have been very good teams this season. Now, however, Boston is in last place, three games behind the Baltimore Orioles. This is especially embarrassing considering that Baltimore was expected to lose 90+ this season.

Jay Coorey @jaycoorey @RedSox Please fire Bloom and sell the team to owners who care about the product. This ownership group used to give a damn @RedSox Please fire Bloom and sell the team to owners who care about the product. This ownership group used to give a damn

Many wondered if the Red Sox were going to buy or sell at the deadline. But they did both, which is the worst thing a team could do. They now lack a sense of direction and are five games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.

Bongopuntos 🇺🇲 @attorneygsb @RedSox Guys you should have just blown this up earlier this week. But great we get a 500 team rest of year. Really cool @RedSox Guys you should have just blown this up earlier this week. But great we get a 500 team rest of year. Really cool

If they do not turn it around fast, this entire season could be a wash for the Boston Red Sox.

