"This is nonsense" "He did grow up a Braves fan though" - New York Mets fans nervous after report indicates superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom has interest in signing with the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets fans are concerned after a report emerged that their star pitcher Jacob deGrom may sign with the Atlanta Braves in the off-season. Jacob deGrom has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB since winning Rookie of the Year in 2014. Having spent his entire career with the New York Mets, he is a fan favorite and they would do anything to not see him leave the team.

Buster Olney reported on the star pitcher's interest in joining the Atlanta Braves via Twitter.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him.

This news came as a blow to fans of the National League-leading Mets, and many refuse to accept it. A departure is unlikely for Jacob deGrom, but it is not as impossible as once believed.

DP @baseballmets86 @Buster_ESPN This is nonsense. If the Mets want him Cohen will outbid everyone. This “perception” is non existent @Buster_ESPN This is nonsense. If the Mets want him Cohen will outbid everyone. This “perception” is non existent

Even the Atlanta Braves fanbase is wary about getting their hopes up in this situation. Landing a generational talent is never a sure thing. There is a lot to love about the star pitcher but also some issues that would make teams pause.

He did grow up a Braves fan though. @Buster_ESPN deGrom’s great when healthy, but that’d depend on how many games he’s healthy for and how much he wants. It’d be a cool get but I doubt it. The man somehow injured himself for 3.5 months having not even thrown a major league pitch this season.He did grow up a Braves fan though. @Buster_ESPN deGrom’s great when healthy, but that’d depend on how many games he’s healthy for and how much he wants. It’d be a cool get but I doubt it. The man somehow injured himself for 3.5 months having not even thrown a major league pitch this season.He did grow up a Braves fan though.

If Jacob deGrom does opt out of his contract to become a free agent, he will have no lack of suitors. Winning two Cy Young Awards and being only 33 years old makes him a very tempting target.

New York Mets fans fear losing Jacob deGrom to NL East rival Atlanta Braves

Mets star deGrom walks off the field with a smile.

If the team Jacob deGrom grew up cheering for has an early lead in signing him, Mets fans have every right to be worried. The bidding war could end with deGrom becoming the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, but you cannot put a price on fulfilling a childhood dream.

Michael Drago @iammichaeldrago Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. I’m sure there are some situations in which Steve Cohen will allow himself to be outbid by another team. I’d wager that this situation - where his team runs the risk of losing its franchise player to a division rival - is not one of them. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st… I’m sure there are some situations in which Steve Cohen will allow himself to be outbid by another team. I’d wager that this situation - where his team runs the risk of losing its franchise player to a division rival - is not one of them. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st…

For every New York Mets fan who is in a state of despair, there is an Atlanta Braves fan whose hopes are sky high. While it is far too early to predict how this situation will unfold, their imaginations are running wild.

Burt Macklin @HunchoGetsPoon Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him. Don’t get my hopes up, Buster.. twitter.com/buster_espn/st… Don’t get my hopes up, Buster.. twitter.com/buster_espn/st… https://t.co/RjKzmQi8NN

Some fans of the defending World Series champions don't believe the rumors. It would be a move that the franchise does not normally make, but it could elevate them to one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB.

TIGER Megill 🐅 🇵🇷 @DocBeisbol @Buster_ESPN Seems out of character for the Braves to do. They have a good fleet of pitching internally, but you're gonna tell me that they're gonna get involved in landing a guy who'll be aiming to top Scherzer's AAV? Yeah ok. @Buster_ESPN Seems out of character for the Braves to do. They have a good fleet of pitching internally, but you're gonna tell me that they're gonna get involved in landing a guy who'll be aiming to top Scherzer's AAV? Yeah ok.

The New york Mets are no stranger to losing star players. They have to hope this time it will be different. With one of the wealthiest owners in baseball, they can certainly afford to keep him, but money might have nothing to do with it.

Diane M @MetsSouthFla @MarteMoonshot @Buster_ESPN There are rumors he wants to play close to his FL home & he wants to leave NY @MarteMoonshot @Buster_ESPN There are rumors he wants to play close to his FL home & he wants to leave NY

The risk of losing a franchise-type player is always scary, especially if he leaves in free agency.

News of this potential move for Jacob deGrom sent shockwaves throughout the MLB. If the Mets lose their fan favorite pitcher, the fanbase will be heartbroken, especially if he goes to a division rival like the Atlanta Braves.

