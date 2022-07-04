"This is nonsense" "He did grow up a Braves fan though" - New York Mets fans nervous after report indicates superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom has interest in signing with the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets fans are concerned after a report emerged that their star pitcher Jacob deGrom may sign with the Atlanta Braves in the off-season. Jacob deGrom has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB since winning Rookie of the Year in 2014. Having spent his entire career with the New York Mets, he is a fan favorite and they would do anything to not see him leave the team.
Buster Olney reported on the star pitcher's interest in joining the Atlanta Braves via Twitter.
This news came as a blow to fans of the National League-leading Mets, and many refuse to accept it. A departure is unlikely for Jacob deGrom, but it is not as impossible as once believed.
Even the Atlanta Braves fanbase is wary about getting their hopes up in this situation. Landing a generational talent is never a sure thing. There is a lot to love about the star pitcher but also some issues that would make teams pause.
If Jacob deGrom does opt out of his contract to become a free agent, he will have no lack of suitors. Winning two Cy Young Awards and being only 33 years old makes him a very tempting target.
New York Mets fans fear losing Jacob deGrom to NL East rival Atlanta Braves
If the team Jacob deGrom grew up cheering for has an early lead in signing him, Mets fans have every right to be worried. The bidding war could end with deGrom becoming the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, but you cannot put a price on fulfilling a childhood dream.
For every New York Mets fan who is in a state of despair, there is an Atlanta Braves fan whose hopes are sky high. While it is far too early to predict how this situation will unfold, their imaginations are running wild.
Some fans of the defending World Series champions don't believe the rumors. It would be a move that the franchise does not normally make, but it could elevate them to one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB.
The New york Mets are no stranger to losing star players. They have to hope this time it will be different. With one of the wealthiest owners in baseball, they can certainly afford to keep him, but money might have nothing to do with it.
The risk of losing a franchise-type player is always scary, especially if he leaves in free agency.
News of this potential move for Jacob deGrom sent shockwaves throughout the MLB. If the Mets lose their fan favorite pitcher, the fanbase will be heartbroken, especially if he goes to a division rival like the Atlanta Braves.