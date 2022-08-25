"This is one of the prettiest plays I've seen!" "Just give him the gold glove already" - Toronto Blue Jays fans stunned by brilliant defensive play against Boston Red Sox from Matt Chapman 

Fans were left stunned and cheering after Toronto Blue Jays third baseman, Matt Chapman, showed defensive mastery with a huge double play against the Boston Red Sox. This is a crucial game for both teams, as all matchups against division rivals are. The American League East is one of the top divisions in the MLB, and plays like this can make all the difference.

The Blue Jays posted the play to their Twitter account, and all who saw it were absolutely astounded.

Magic was the perfect choice of words to describe this play. A diving grab into a behind-the-back throw for an inning-ending double play is special. Fans immediately knew they witnessed an amazing play.

Defensive highlights don't always get their due appreciation, but this is being recognized for the brilliant play that it is.

Plays like this are a huge part of why the Toronto Blue Jays brought Matt Chapman in during the offseason. Having a defensive stalwart in the infield gives the pitchers a lot of confidence in the players behind them. A play like this against the Boston Red Sox only further proves that point.

phil @PartPhil @BlueJays @mattchap6 Holy crap that’s a very very hard play to make. @BlueJays @mattchap6 Holy crap that’s a very very hard play to make.

This is a play that will not be forgotten by the Toronto Blue Jays faithful anytime soon. When the season ends, don't be surprised if you find it among the best plays of 2022.

High effort plays like this always endear a player to the fanbase. Offensive prowess is always the ideal goal, but defensive dominance is incredible to watch.

Chapman was a three-time Gold Glove winner with the Oakland Athletics, so this is par for the course. If he is able to keep making plays like this over the coming weeks, he could easily claim his fourth.

No matter what city he's in, Chapman seems able to dazzle defensively.

This could easily prove to be a pivotal play in a monumental game for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays need every win possible in pursuit of a Wildcard playoff spot

Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays

The American League East is seemingly out of reach with the New York Yankees running away with the crown. That means the Blue Jays' best path to the postseason is the Wildcard round. With the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays currently ahead in the standings, this is almost a must-win game. With only a little over a month left in the season, every game's importance has multiplied.

As the Blue Jays continue to make their postseason push, plays like this from Matt Chapman will help get them there.

