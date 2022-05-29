“This is your package, from Ronald Acuna Jr.” - Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. stars in hilarious Snickers commercial with a punny twist

Ronald Acuna Jr. likes Snickers chocolate bars. Or, at least, it would seem he does. This afternoon, he shared a first-time look at a brand-new commercial he stars in for the popular candy bar.

"Anything for a fan" seems to be the message Acuna is making in the ad, a message that fans learn has an intended punny meaning at the ad's end.

The commercial opens on a delivery man at Acuna's front door. He hands a clipboard to the Atlanta Braves superstar, who is dressed down in a casual white t-shirt.

"Anything for a fan," says Acuna Jr. "Who should I make it out to?"

That's the first joke. It's obvious to everyone, viewers included, that the delivery man doesn't want Acuna's autograph as a fan; he needs it for delivery confirmation. The man is holding a large box with a "fragile" sticker on it. His voice seems equally fragile as he replies to Acuna:

"This is your package," says the delivery man.

Acuna takes his words at face value and signs the clipboard sheet, "To: This is your package. From: Ronald Acuna Jr."

With a worried glance, the delivery man exchanges the box with Acuna Jr. for the clipboard.

"Have a nice day," says Acuna as he munches on a Snickers bar, which assumedly came from his pocket. A banner dashes across the screen with a Snickers slogan: "You're confused when you eat."

And so are viewers after watching this ad.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will do "anything for a fan"

The ad is as hilarious as it sounds. Take a look for yourself. Acuna Jr. shared it earlier today on his Twitter account with the caption, "Anything for a fan...right?"

"Anything for a fan…right? Maybe I just needed a SNICKERS. @SNICKERS #snickerssatisfies #ad" - @Ronald Acuna Jr.

The ad is not only a work of genius writing, but also a strategic marketing cameo. Acuna's presence in the ad got the baseball world's attention and made many Twitter users hungry for a Snickers.

"Love it! Now I want a snickers" - @ArubaBravesFan

The best part about Acuna's presence in the ad is that he probably did it purely for fun. The Atlanta Braves superstar is making millions. He could make ends meet without going through the trouble of starring in a chocolate bar ad.

But with lines like "This is your package" and "anything for a fan," how could he say no?

