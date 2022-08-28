"This series proves that the team is bad against good pitching" "This team is the definition of inconsistent"- Toronto Blue Jays fans heated as team gets shutout by Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels 

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels faced off in the second game of the weekend series this afternoon. The Blue Jays' struggles against the Angels continued as they were shutout for the second straight game, losing 2-0.
This was another disappointing loss at home to a struggling Los Angeles Angels team. One fan feels today's performance proved the Blue Jays cannot hit well against stellar pitching.
Fans are fed up with how inconsistent the team has been all season. The Blue Jays entered this series winning three in a row on the road. Losing two straight to an Angels team that is not anywhere close to playoff contention is not a good sign for fans.
Fans would like for the team to not play down to their opponents during such an important stretch of the season.
Two shutouts in a row for the Blue Jays. It's not a winning formula.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani took the mound for his team this afternoon and was brilliant. Ohtani continues to prove why he is a worthy MVP candidate as he has been dominant on the mound and as a hitter.
Today, Ohtani went seven innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out nine Toronto Blue Jays batters. Ohtani is now 11-8 with a 2.67 ERA and 176 strikeouts. Here is a recap of some of the pitches thrown by last year's MVP.
"Shohei Ohtani, 85mph and 99mph Fastball, Individual Pitches + Overlay" - Rob Friedman
Ohtani also has put up 27 home runs and an .862 OPS at the plate. Truly incredible to watch, and perhaps, something we may never see again.
"Shohei Ohtani has a 2.67 ERA and 176 Ks on the mound, with 27 HR and a .862 OPS at the plate. Just amazing." - MLB
Blue Jays fans admitted that Ohtani owned the team this afternoon.
The Toronto Blue Jays honored the 1992 team that won the World Series this afternoon. This is the 30th anniversary for a great team.
With today's performance, fans thought the ceremony would give the team a spark, but it did not. It was an embarrassing performance in front of a sold-out crowd.
Overall, it was another disappointing performance by the Toronto Blue Jays. The team will look to avoid a sweep tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:37 PM EDT.
